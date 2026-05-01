AI Overviews Clicks Get Tested, Earnings Tell Two Stories – SEO Pulse

This week’s Pulse covers how AI Overviews affect click behavior, what independent research shows, and what earnings reports from Google and Microsoft reveal about search revenue.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Reid Repeats “Bounce Clicks” Argument On Bloomberg

Google’s head of Search, Liz Reid, told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast that AI Overviews are reducing “bounce clicks” from publisher pages. She has made versions of this argument in public appearances since last year.

Key facts: Reid described bounce clicks as visits where users quickly click a page, get a fact, and leave, noting AI Overviews remove such visits rather than deeper ones. Google hasn’t provided data to verify this, and third-party analyses show lower click-through rates when AI Overviews are present.

Why This Matters

Reid’s explanation has stayed consistent across at least three public appearances over the past year. The argument is that lost clicks were low-value to begin with, so publishers aren’t losing the visits that matter. The problem is that Google still hasn’t shared the data behind that claim.

Until Google publishes traffic or engagement metrics that separate bounce clicks from deeper visits, the explanation is a narrative, not a finding.

Read our full coverage: Google Pushes “Bounce Clicks” Explanation For AI Overview Traffic Loss

Field Experiment Finds AI Overviews Cut Organic Clicks 38%

Researchers at the Indian School of Business and Carnegie Mellon University published a working paper, which tests the effects of AI Overviews on user behavior in a randomized field experiment.

Key facts: The study used a Chrome extension to assign 1,065 U.S. participants to three groups: normal Search, Search without AI Overviews, and AI Mode. When AI Overviews appeared, organic clicks dropped 38%, and zero-clicks rose 33%. Removing AI Overviews did not affect satisfaction, perceived quality, or ease of finding information.

Why This Matters

The authors describe their work as the first randomized experiment to isolate the causal effect of AI Overviews on clicks. Prior studies from Seer, Chartbeat, and Pew were observational or correlational. The randomized design allows the researchers to say that AI Overviews caused the click reduction, not just that the two appeared together.

The satisfaction finding puts pressure on Reid’s argument. If removing AI Overviews doesn’t reduce user satisfaction, it’s harder to argue that the lost clicks were primarily low-value visits.

Read our full coverage: Google’s AI Overviews Cut Clicks Without Satisfaction Gain: Report

Google Search Revenue Grew 19% In Q1

Alphabet reported Q1 2026 revenue of $109.9 billion. Google Search revenue hit $60.4 billion, up 19% year over year, accelerating from 17% growth in Q4 2025.

Key facts: CEO Sundar Pichai said queries are at an all-time high and that AI experiences are tied to increased Search usage. Google Cloud crossed the $20 billion quarterly revenue mark, up 63%. Pichai told analysts that more information about Search will come at Google I/O in May.

Why This Matters

The revenue growth doesn’t settle the click-impact question. Google reported higher Search revenue and more queries, but those numbers describe the ad business, not the publisher traffic side. Higher revenue is consistent with both “clicks are fine” and “clicks are down, but ad yield per query is up.”

Google’s AI features may be creating new ad opportunities, but the earnings data doesn’t show whether your pages are getting more or fewer clicks from AI-influenced results.

What People Are Saying

Matthew Scott Goldstein, Independent Analyst/Advisor/Consultant at .msg, wrote on LinkedIn:

“This is what extraction at scale looks like dressed up as innovation. The same content fueling AI Overviews, Gemini answers, and enterprise token volume is the content publishers have sued over, lost referral traffic over, and watched get re-monetized inside a closed product.”

Read our full coverage: Google Search Revenue Grew 19% In Q1, Pichai Cites AI

Microsoft Says Bing Reached 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

Microsoft announced during its Q3 FY2026 earnings call that Bing has reached 1 billion monthly active users for the first time. CEO Satya Nadella revealed the figure alongside an 18% overall revenue increase to $82.9 billion.

Key facts: Search ad revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, grew 12% year over year. Edge maintained browser market share gains for the 20th straight quarter. The segment that includes Bing was down 1% overall at $13.2 billion.

Why This Matters

The 1 billion MAU milestone is notable, but Bing’s global search share sits at about 5% per StatCounter’s March 2026 data. That gap suggests the MAU figure needs context. Microsoft hasn’t defined frequency, overlap, or how AI-related Bing usage is counted.

On the AI search measurement side, Microsoft previewed Citation Share and three other Bing Webmaster Tools features at SEO Week earlier this month. When those ship, they could give Bing Webmaster Tools users a clearer way to compare AI citation visibility against competitors on Bing.

Read our full coverage: Microsoft Says Bing Reached 1B Monthly Active Users

Theme Of The Week: Everyone Is Measuring A Different Part Of Search

Every story this week is about the same question asked from a different angle: What is AI doing to search traffic?

Reid says the lost clicks were low-value. The field experiment shows that the lost clicks came without any trade-off in user satisfaction. Google’s earnings say revenue is up 19%. Microsoft’s earnings say Bing hit a user milestone, but it still holds a 5% share. Each one measures something real, and none of them measure the same thing.

The gap between what platforms report and what publishers experience doesn’t appear to be closing. The public data needed to answer the click question directly still isn’t available. Per-query click behavior segmented by AI feature presence isn’t in any tool that Google or Microsoft has shipped.

Top Stories Of The Week:

More Resources:

Featured Image: PeopleImages/Shutterstock; Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal