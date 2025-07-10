OpenAI And Perplexity Set To Battle Google For Browser Dominance

Credible rumors are circulating that OpenAI is developing a browser. However, the timing of the anonymous tip is curious, because Perplexity coincidentally announced they are releasing a browser named Comet.

It’s a longstanding tradition in Silicon Valley for competitors to try to overshadow competitor announcements with competing announcements of their own, and the timing of OpenAI’s anonymous rumor seems more than coincidental. For example, OpenAI leaked rumors of their own competing search engine on the exact same date that Google officially announced Gemini 1.5, on February 15, 2024. It’s a thing.

According to Reuters:

“OpenAI is close to releasing an AI-powered web browser that will challenge Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O), opens new tab market-dominating Google Chrome, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The browser is slated to launch in the coming weeks, three of the people said, and aims to use artificial intelligence to fundamentally change how consumers browse the web. It will give OpenAI more direct access to a cornerstone of Google’s success: user data.”

Perplexity Comet

According to TechCrunch, Perplexity’s Comet browser comes with its Perplexity AI search engine as the default. The browser includes an AI agent called Comet Assistant that can help with everyday tasks like summarizing emails and navigating the web. Comet will be released first to its $200/month subscribers and to a list of VIPs invited to try it out.

There’s something old-school about Google, Perplexity, and OpenAI battling it out for browser dominance, a technological space that continues to have relevance to users and perhaps the one constant of the Internet, which is that and pop-ups.