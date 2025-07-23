AI Search is Here: Make Sure Your Brand Stands Out In The New Era Of SEO [Webinar]

Wish you could control what AI says about your brand?

You’re not alone.

As generative search becomes the default for tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, fewer people are clicking through to traditional search results. If your content isn’t part of their training data or grounding sources, it’s effectively invisible.

And that means one thing: you’re no longer just optimizing for humans or search engines. You’re optimizing for machines that summarize the internet.

Introducing Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

In this tactical webinar, we’ll break down what it takes to get your brand cited, linked, and quoted in AI-generated content, intentionally.

You’ll discover:

How to show up in AI search results.

Ways to increase your AIO (AI Overview) brand presence.

Proven SEO & GEO workflows you can copy today.

This isn’t theory. We’ll walk through the specific strategies SEOs and marketers are using right now to shape what language models say, and don’t say, about their brands.

Expect insights on:

How foundational training data is gathered (and how you might influence it).

The role of search and retrieval-based answers (RAG) in real-time LLM responses.

What makes content “quotable” to machines, and what gets ignored.

AI search isn’t coming. It’s here. And it’s rewriting how visibility works.

In this session, you’ll learn:

Why traditional SEO tactics still matter (especially for citation).

How query fanout and grounding shape which documents LLMs pull from.

Which formats and language structures improve your chances of being cited.

This is for SEOs, content strategists, and marketing leads who want to stay relevant as AI redefines the playing field.

Whether you’re refining your search strategy or trying to future-proof your brand visibility, this session offers high-ROI insights you can apply immediately.

✅ Actionable examples

✅ Real-world GEO workflows

✅ Early looks at emerging standards like MCP, A2A, and llms.txt

📍 Designed for experienced marketers ready to lead change.

