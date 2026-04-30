New: AI Brief And Text Disclaimers Come To Google AI Max

Google is rolling out two new features for AI Max that aim to address a common tension: bridging the gap between manual control and execution.

The first new feature is called AI Brief, which allows advertisers to guide AI using natural language inputs.

The other feature announced was Text Disclaimers, which address a long-standing limitation for regulated industries.

If you’re already using AI Max or debating whether to adopt it, keep reading to understand how these can impact your campaigns.

AI Brief Gives Advertisers A Direct Way To Guide AI

Google Gemini powers the new AI Brief feature. Advertisers can guide AI Max using their own words by providing more context on the brand, messaging inputs, and audiences.

Google grouped this into three types of guidelines:

Messaging Guidelines: Tell AI Brief what exactly ads should or shouldn’t say. Use words like “always” or “never” to make it clear.

Tell AI Brief what exactly ads should or shouldn’t say. Use words like “always” or “never” to make it clear. Matching Guidelines: Create search query boundaries for the types of searches you want to show up for, or to avoid.

Create search query boundaries for the types of searches you want to show up for, or to avoid. Audience Guidelines: Tell AI Brief about the type of consumer you’re going after to serve them more tailored messages.

AI Brief for AI Max is rolling out in English for Search campaigns in the upcoming months. Then, it will gradually roll out to Shopping and Performance Max campaigns.

Text Disclaimers With Final URL Expansion (FUE)

For anyone in a regulated industry that needed more control over ad copy, this update’s for you.

Up until now, text customization could be used as long as FUE wasn’t enabled.

Advertisers that require specific legal or compliance language have often avoided Final URL Expansion. Missing required disclosures can create legal, brand, and approval risk.

Now, Google launched text disclaimers to guarantee required text always appears in your ads, while being able to use FUE. This means advertisers can maintain their required ad compliance and can still leverage AI if a different landing page is better aligned with a user’s search.

Per the announcement, text disclaimers are rolling out in the coming weeks globally in all languages.

What This Means For Advertisers

These are the types of updates that should make every marketer happy, in my opinion.

Google is giving advertisers a clearer way to communicate intent with their AI Brief, instead of having to rely on signals like past performance or feeds. We can now define how the system should approach messaging, matching, and audiences from the start.

That matters in accounts where nuance plays a role. Brand voice, product positioning, and audience differences are not always captured cleanly through existing inputs.

Text disclaimers are a huge opportunity, not only for highly regulated industries, but for any advertiser who needed strict text control for one reason or another.

Google deserves credit here by starting to build in controls that make automation usable for advertisers with stricter requirements.

There will still be a need to validate how these features perform in practice. Advertisers should monitor how well AI Brief translates guidance into actual outputs, and confirm that disclaimers are consistently applied across variations.

But this is a meaningful step toward broader adoption of AI Max across industries that have historically been more cautious.

Looking Ahead

With Google Marketing Live coming up, this feels like more groundwork for other AI Max announcements.

If these features land well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Google expand on them with more industry-specific control or deeper guidance inputs tied to business data.

Will you be testing out these new features when they’re launched now that some of the risk has been addressed?

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Featured Image: Google/Edited by Author