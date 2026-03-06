AI Max Brand Controls Expand, VRC Non-Skip Ads Go Global – PPC Pulse

Welcome to PPC Pulse: this week’s updates focus on creative controls and video delivery across Google Ads.

Google expanded beta access to text guidelines in AI Max, allowing advertisers to set guardrails for AI-generated ad copy across Search and Performance Max campaigns.

At the same time, VRC non-skip ads are now generally available globally, expanding how brands can reach viewers watching YouTube on connected TVs.

One update focuses on how advertisers guide AI-generated creative. The other reflects YouTube’s continued push into connected TV advertising.

Here’s what happened and why it matters for advertisers.

Google Expands AI Max Text Guidelines Beta To All Advertisers

Google announced that text guidelines within AI Max are now available globally in beta, across both Search and Performance Max campaigns.

The feature itself isn’t new. Google first introduced text guidelines in September 2025, followed by a limited beta rollout later that fall.

The feature allows advertisers to define guardrails for AI-generated copy using natural language instructions, with the goal of helping brands scale AI-generated creative while maintaining brand standards.

AI Max uses Google AI to generate ad creative and match messaging to user intent. The new text guidelines feature allows advertisers to provide instructions that guide how AI writes copy.

Advertisers can define language rules directly inside campaigns. For example, brands can instruct the system to avoid certain phrases, tone, or positioning.

Examples Google shared include rules such as:

Avoid implying products are inexpensive or “cheap.”

Avoid phrases like “only for.”

Exclude specific terminology or brand associations.

These instructions are written in everyday language rather than structured inputs.

Google says this capability works alongside text customization, which adjusts creative to match search intent. The guidelines layer adds a way to keep those variations aligned with brand messaging.

Google also confirmed the update now supports all languages and verticals globally, expanding the beta beyond earlier limited access.

Why This Matters For Advertisers

The biggest concern many advertisers have had with AI-generated creative is control.

Automation can produce large numbers of ad variations quickly. But brands still need messaging to stay aligned with positioning, compliance requirements, or tone guidelines.

Text guidelines give advertisers a way to define those guardrails without disabling automation.

This also reflects how Google is evolving AI features inside Google Ads. Instead of requiring advertisers to manually manage every asset variation, the platform is increasingly asking advertisers to provide rules and constraints that guide how automation behaves.

For teams already using AI Max or Performance Max with automated assets, the broader availability of text guidelines means those campaigns can now run with clearer messaging boundaries.

What PPC Professionals Are Saying

When Ginny Marvin, Ads liaison for Google, shared the update on LinkedIn, she reiterated that Google understands maintaining brand standards is a “top priority.”

Adrija Bose stated:

“It’s smart of Google to address the brand safety aspect of AI-generated ads with these text guidelines. The idea of steering AI by excluding terms or concepts feels like a powerful way to maintain brand voice without sacrificing speed.”

VRC Non-Skip Ads Become Generally Available In Google Ads

Google also announced that Video Reach Campaign (VRC) non-skippable ads are now generally available globally in both Google Ads and Display & Video 360.

VRC non-skip ads are part of Video Reach Campaigns, which are designed to maximize reach across YouTube inventory.

The format guarantees that viewers watch the full ad before returning to their content.

Google’s system automatically optimizes delivery across multiple non-skippable formats:

6-second bumper ads.

15-second non-skippable ads.

30-second non-skippable ads that run exclusively on connected TVs.

Instead of selecting a single format or splitting budgets manually, Google AI determines which format to serve based on audience signals and viewing context.

The update also reflects the continued growth of YouTube viewing on television screens. According to Nielsen Gauge Report, YouTube has been the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States for three consecutive years, highlighting how much viewing has shifted toward connected TVs.

According to Google, combining multiple non-skip formats within a single campaign can deliver greater unique reach and efficiency compared with campaigns built around a single format.

Why This Matters For Advertisers

This update gives advertisers another way to run YouTube campaigns without committing to a single non-skippable format.

Historically, if you wanted guaranteed ad completion, you had to select one format and build the campaign around it. Video Reach Campaigns with non-skip formats allow Google’s system to distribute impressions across several options instead.

That changes how advertisers may think about campaign setup.

Instead of choosing between bumpers, 15-second non-skips, or longer formats upfront, advertisers provide multiple assets and allow Google’s system to decide which format to serve based on audience signals and device context.

For advertisers already investing in video campaigns, this update makes it easier to reach that audience without building separate campaigns for different non-skippable formats.

What PPC Professionals Are Saying

Since the announcement of VRC non-skip ads, there hasn’t been too much social commentary yet on the update.

But, discussion around YouTube’s growth on connected TVs has been building for several years among media buyers and analysts.

Industry analysts say that shift is beginning to influence how advertisers allocate video budgets. In reporting on YouTube’s growing role in television advertising, Tinuiti’s Senior Director, TV, Audio & Display Innovation, Brian Binder, said:

“We’re very close to a tipping point where more traditional TV budgets start flowing to YouTube.”

As YouTube continues expanding CTV inventory and formats like VRC non-skip ads, advertisers may increasingly evaluate the platform alongside streaming TV and broadcast buys rather than treating it strictly as a digital video channel.

Theme Of The Week: Google Adds Guardrails As AI Takes On More Campaign Decisions

Both updates this week show how Google continues to push automation deeper into campaign execution.

AI Max text guidelines expand access to a feature that lets advertisers define what AI-generated messaging should avoid. Instead of writing every headline variation manually, advertisers set the boundaries and let the system generate the variations.

VRC non-skip ads follow a similar pattern on the video side. Advertisers provide multiple creative formats, and Google’s system decides when and where each version should appear.

More decisions are happening inside the platform’s systems. The advertiser’s role increasingly becomes defining the inputs that guide those systems.

The platforms are continuing to automate the execution layer. Advertisers are increasingly responsible for shaping the rules those systems operate within.

