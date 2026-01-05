20 AI Prompt Ideas & Example Templates For PPC (Easy + Advanced)

AI prompts and templates can help to support PPC professionals from campaign planning to paid media reporting. So, we created a list of example prompts for you to use and adapt to your needs.

With the right prompt, tasks like creating negative keyword lists, quick ad copy variations, and summarizing reports for clients can become faster and easier. By using AI as an assistant, you can focus on the strategy and creative decision-making.

These prompt templates serve as starting points to help you scale your PPC workflows. To create an effective prompt, make sure you have:

Clear input : Assign it a role, be specific about the task, and outline the data you’re providing.

: Assign it a role, be specific about the task, and outline the data you’re providing. Context : Provide a background so that it understands your overall goal, not just your question.

: Provide a background so that it understands your overall goal, not just your question. Constraints: Set guardrails or structure (outlines, rulebooks, style guides, etc.) so that the result will fall within your expectations and avoid off-target answers.

Here is a list of example prompts curated by our team at Search Engine Journal to help with PPC tasks. We will be updating this on a regular basis.

Keyword Research & Planning

For all the prompts listed below, please insert your unique information in the prompt example where indicated, e.g., [INSERT …].

1. Long-Tail Keyword Expander

Generate themed keyword groups from a seed keyword for campaign structure. The task is to expand the seed keyword into 20-30 related long-tail variations grouped by search intent (informational, commercial, transactional). Include modifiers like “best,” “cheap,” “near me,” and “how to.” Prioritize keywords with buyer intent for paid search, and group similar keywords into three to five themed ad groups.

[Input Data] Seed keyword: [INSERT MAIN KEYWORD OR PRODUCT CATEGORY] Target location: [INSERT LOCATION OR "NATIONWIDE"] Campaign objective: [INSERT "TRAFFIC", "LEADS", OR "SALES"] [Goal Description] Generate themed keyword groups from a seed keyword for campaign structure. [Task Description] Expand the seed keyword into 20–30 related long-tail variations grouped by search intent (informational, commercial, transactional). Include modifiers like "best," "cheap," "near me," and "how to." Prioritize keywords with buyer intent for paid search. Group similar keywords into 3–5 themed ad groups. [Output Format] Table with columns: Ad Group Theme Keyword List Estimated Intent

2. Match Type Strategy Recommender

Assign the right match type to each keyword based on control and volume goals. The task is to recommend whether each keyword should use exact, phrase, or broad match based on competitiveness, intent clarity, and budget. For high-intent terms, favor exact or phrase. For discovery, suggest broad with tight negatives. Explain the tradeoff for each choice.

[Input Data] Keywords: [INSERT LIST OF 10–15 KEYWORDS] Campaign goal: [INSERT "AWARENESS", "CONVERSIONS", OR "ROAS TARGET"] Monthly budget: [INSERT BUDGET RANGE] [Goal Description] Assign the right match type to each keyword based on control and volume goals. [Task Description] Recommend whether each keyword should use exact, phrase, or broad match based on competitiveness, intent clarity, and budget. For high-intent terms, favor exact or phrase. For discovery, suggest broad with tight negatives. Explain the tradeoff for each choice. [Output Format] Table with columns: Keyword Match Type Reasoning

3. Negative Keyword Starter List

Prevent wasted ad spend by identifying irrelevant search terms upfront. The task is to generate 15-25 negative keywords that would attract non-buyers or irrelevant clicks. Include common wastes like “free,” “jobs,” “DIY,” “tutorial,” competitor names, and terms indicating wrong intent. Explain why each negative matters for this campaign. Note that terms like “free” or “cheap” may be part of valid high-intent searches (e.g., “free shipping”), so add negative keywords selectively. The output should recommend whether each negative keyword should be phrase match or exact match.

[Input Data] Product/service: [INSERT CORE PRODUCT OR SERVICE] Industry: [INSERT INDUSTRY OR VERTICAL] Bidding on: [INSERT KEYWORDS YOU'RE BIDDING ON] [Goal Description] Prevent wasted ad spend by identifying irrelevant search terms upfront. [Task Description] Generate 15–25 negative keywords that would attract non-buyers or irrelevant clicks. Include common wastes like "free," "jobs," "DIY," "tutorial," competitor names, and terms indicating wrong intent. Explain why each negative matters for this campaign. Note: Terms like “free” or “cheap” may be part of valid high-intent searches (e.g., “free shipping”). Add negative keywords selectively. Match type guidance: Recommend whether each negative keyword should be phrase match or exact match, depending on how tightly the search term should be blocked. [Output Format] Three-column list: | Negative Keyword | Match Type | Reason to Exclude |

Ad Copywriting & Testing

4. RSA Asset Generator (Google Ads)

Create diverse responsive search ad assets optimized for testing. The task is to write 10 unique headlines (30 characters max) and four descriptions (90 characters max) that mix emotional hooks, feature callouts, urgency, and social proof. Include at least one headline with a number or stat, and ensure assets can combine in any order without repetition or contradiction. The Google Ads recommendation is to provide at least five unique headlines to reach “Good” Ad Strength.

[Input Data] Product/service: [INSERT PRODUCT/SERVICE NAME] Benefits/features: [INSERT TOP 3 BENEFITS OR FEATURES] Call-to-action: [INSERT PRIMARY CTA] [Goal Description] Create diverse responsive search ad assets optimized for testing. [Task Description] Write 10 unique headlines (30 characters max) and 4 descriptions (90 characters max) that mix emotional hooks, feature callouts, urgency, and social proof. Include at least one headline with a number or stat. Ensure assets can combine in any order without repetition or contradiction. Note: Pinning assets can reduce Ad Strength. Pin only when required for compliance. Google Ads Recommendation: Provide at least 5 unique headlines to reach “Good” Ad Strength. Including 10 or more can help increase variation and improve performance. Tip: When appropriate, test Dynamic Keyword Insertion (DKI) to match ads more closely to user search intent. [Output Format] Two sections: Headlines (numbered 1–10) Descriptions (A–D)

5. RSA Asset Mixer (Google Ads)

Turn features, benefits, and CTAs into testable responsive search ad components. The task is to generate 12 headlines and four descriptions by mixing and matching the provided benefits, features, and CTAs. Vary the messaging style across emotional appeal, logical reasoning, urgency, and social proof. Keep all copy within Google Ads character limits and ensure combinations work together seamlessly. The Google Ads recommendation is to provide at least five unique headlines to reach “Good” Ad Strength.

[Input Data] Product benefits: [INSERT LIST OF 3–5 BENEFITS] Product features: [INSERT LIST OF 3–5 FEATURES] CTAs: [INSERT 2–3 PREFERRED CTAS] [Goal Description] Turn features, benefits, and CTAs into testable responsive search ad components. [Task Description] Generate 12 headlines and 4 descriptions by mixing and matching the provided benefits, features, and CTAs. Vary the messaging style across emotional appeal, logical reasoning, urgency, and social proof. Keep all copy within Google Ads character limits and ensure combinations work together seamlessly. Note: Pinning assets can reduce Ad Strength. Pin only when required for compliance. Google Ads Recommendation: Provide at least 5 unique headlines to reach “Good” Ad Strength. Including 10 or more can help increase variation and improve performance. Tip: When appropriate, test Dynamic Keyword Insertion (DKI) to match ads more closely to user search intent. [Output Format] Two sections: Headlines (numbered 1–12) Descriptions (A–D)

6. Ad Angle Brainstorming Tool

Discover fresh messaging angles to test against current ads. The task is to generate six alternative ad angles, such as scarcity, authority, pain/solution, comparison, guarantee, or transformation. For each angle, write one sample headline and explain when to use it, avoiding repetition of the current ad’s approach.

[Input Data] Current ad copy: [INSERT TOP-PERFORMING AD COPY] Product details: [INSERT PRODUCT OR SERVICE DETAILS] Audience pain points: [INSERT TARGET AUDIENCE PAIN POINTS] [Goal Description] Discover fresh messaging angles to test against current ads. [Task Description] Generate 6 alternative ad angles such as scarcity, authority, pain/solution, comparison, guarantee, or transformation. For each angle, write one sample headline and explain when to use it. Avoid repeating the current ad's approach. [Output Format] Table with columns: Angle Type Sample Headline Best Use Case

Audiences & Targeting

7. Audience Segment Hypothesis Builder

Draft testable audience segments with conversion rationale. The task is to propose four to six audience segments (e.g., in-market, affinity, custom intent, remarketing) with clear definitions. For each, explain why they’re likely to convert and suggest initial bid adjustments (raise/lower/neutral). Prioritize audiences with historical relevance if mentioned.

[Input Data] Product/service: [INSERT PRODUCT OR SERVICE OFFERING] Customer data: [INSERT KNOWN DEMOGRAPHICS OR BEHAVIORS] Campaign goal: [INSERT "AWARENESS", "CONSIDERATION", OR "PURCHASE"] [Goal Description] Draft testable audience segments with conversion rationale. [Task Description] Propose 4–6 audience segments (e.g., in-market, affinity, custom intent, remarketing) with clear definitions. For each, explain why they're likely to convert and suggest initial bid adjustments (raise/lower/neutral). Prioritize audiences with historical relevance if mentioned. [Output Format] Table with columns: Audience Name Definition Why It Converts Bid Adjustment

8. Keyword-To-Funnel Stage Mapper

Align keywords with buyer journey stages for smarter targeting. The task is to categorize each keyword as cold (informational), warm (comparison/research), or hot (ready to buy). The output should recommend which keywords deserve higher bids, tighter targeting, or special landing pages, and flag any keywords that may need remarketing support.

[Input Data] Keywords: [INSERT LIST OF 10–20 PERFORMING KEYWORDS] Customer journey: [INSERT TYPICAL JOURNEY: AWARENESS → DECISION] Conversion goal: [INSERT "LEAD", "SALE", OR "SIGNUP"] [Goal Description] Align keywords with buyer journey stages for smarter targeting. [Task Description] Categorize each keyword as cold (informational), warm (comparison/research), or hot (ready to buy). Recommend which keywords deserve higher bids, tighter targeting, or special landing pages. Flag any keywords that may need remarketing support. [Output Format] Table with columns: Keyword Funnel Stage Bidding Priority Notes

Bidding & Budget

9. Bidding Strategy Selector

Recommend the right automated or manual bidding strategy. The task is to suggest whether to use manual CPC, maximize clicks, target CPA, target ROAS, or maximize conversions, explaining which strategy fits based on data maturity and control needs. Include one caution or condition for each option, noting that Target CPA and Target ROAS work best with around 30-50 recent conversions.

[Input Data] Campaign goal: [INSERT "CLICKS", "CONVERSIONS", OR "ROAS"] Conversion volume: [INSERT DAILY OR WEEKLY CONVERSION NUMBERS] Budget: [INSERT BUDGET SIZE AND FLEXIBILITY] [Goal Description] Recommend the right automated or manual bidding strategy. [Task Description] Suggest whether to use manual CPC, maximize clicks, target CPA, target ROAS, or maximize conversions. Explain which strategy fits based on data maturity and control needs. Include one caution or condition for each option. Note: Target CPA and Target ROAS work best when the campaign has enough recent conversions (around 30–50 in the last 30 days). Low-volume campaigns may not perform well with these automated bidding strategies. [Output Format] Table with columns: Strategy Best For Caution

10. Campaign Budget Allocator

Split a fixed budget across campaigns based on priority and performance. The task is to allocate budget percentages to each campaign based on historical ROI, strategic priority, and growth potential. The output should recommend higher spend for proven converters and testing budgets for new initiatives, justifying each split with one sentence. The prompt also reminds the user to consider daily pacing rules and portfolio bidding strategies.

[Input Data] Total budget: [INSERT TOTAL MONTHLY BUDGET] Campaigns: [INSERT LIST OF 3–6 CAMPAIGNS WITH GOALS] Performance data: [INSERT PAST ROAS OR CPA PER CAMPAIGN, IF AVAILABLE] [Goal Description] Split a fixed budget across campaigns based on priority and performance. [Task Description] Allocate budget percentages to each campaign based on historical ROI, strategic priority, and growth potential. Recommend higher spend for proven converters and testing budgets for new initiatives. Justify each split with one sentence. Google may exceed daily budgets by up to ~15 percent due to daily pacing rules. Consider whether shared budgets or portfolio bidding strategies apply across your campaigns. [Output Format] Table with columns: Campaign Budget % Amount Reasoning

Search Query Mining

11. Search Term Negative Identifier

Clean up search query reports by flagging wasteful terms. The task is to review the search terms and identify five to 10 that should be added as negatives. The prompt asks the user to look for irrelevant intent, low commercial value, or terms triggering ads incorrectly, explaining why each term wastes spend and suggesting the correct match type (phrase or exact negative).

[Input Data] Search terms: [INSERT LIST OF 20–30 RECENT SEARCH TERMS] Performance data: [INSERT COST AND CONVERSION DATA, IF AVAILABLE] Campaign objective: [INSERT CAMPAIGN OBJECTIVE] [Goal Description] Clean up search query reports by flagging wasteful terms. [Task Description] Review the search terms and identify 5–10 that should be added as negatives. Look for irrelevant intent, low commercial value, or terms triggering ads incorrectly. Explain why each term wastes spend and suggest match type (phrase or exact negative). [Output Format] Table with columns: Search Term Add as Negative? Reason Match Type

12. High-Opportunity Query Promoter

Find search queries worth promoting to dedicated keywords or ad groups. The task is to identify three to five search queries with strong click-through rate or conversion rate that aren’t yet standalone keywords. The output should recommend promoting them to exact or phrase match with custom ad copy, and estimate the potential impact if given more budget and ad relevance.

[Input Data] Search term report: [INSERT REPORT WITH IMPRESSIONS AND CONVERSIONS] Current keywords: [INSERT CURRENT KEYWORD LIST] Budget availability: [INSERT BUDGET AVAILABILITY] [Goal Description] Find search queries worth promoting to dedicated keywords or ad groups. [Task Description] Identify 3–5 search queries with strong CTR or conversion rate that aren't yet standalone keywords. Recommend promoting them to exact or phrase match with custom ad copy. Estimate potential impact if given more budget and ad relevance. [Output Format] Table with columns: Query Current Performance Promotion Recommendation Expected Lift

Landing Pages & CRO

13. Ad-To-Page Relevance Checker

Spot mismatches between ad promises and landing page content. The task is to compare the ad’s main claim with the landing page headline, imagery, and CTA, flagging any gaps where the page doesn’t deliver on the ad’s promise. The output should suggest two to three quick fixes to improve message match and reduce bounce rate. Note that the AI cannot visit URLs, so the user must paste the landing page text.

[Input Data] Ad copy: [INSERT AD HEADLINE AND DESCRIPTION] Landing page: [INSERT LANDING PAGE URL OR SUMMARY] Conversion goal: [INSERT PRIMARY CONVERSION GOAL] Note: AI cannot visit URLs unless a browsing tool is enabled. Paste the landing page text instead. [Goal Description] Spot mismatches between ad promises and landing page content. [Task Description] Compare the ad's main claim with the landing page headline, imagery, and CTA. Flag any gaps where the page doesn't deliver on the ad's promise. Suggest 2–3 quick fixes to improve message match and reduce bounce rate. [Output Format] Report with: Summary paragraph Bulleted list of gaps and fixes

14. Landing Page CTA Optimizer

Create clear, compelling CTAs aligned with each ad angle. The task is to propose three CTA options that match the ad’s tone and promise. One option should emphasize urgency, one should reduce friction, and one should reinforce value, keeping CTAs short (two to five words) and action-oriented.

[Input Data] Ad angle: [INSERT AD MESSAGING OR ANGLE] Offer type: [INSERT PRODUCT/SERVICE AND OFFER TYPE] Desired action: [INSERT "SIGN UP", "BUY", OR "CALL"] Landing page details: [PASTE TEXT, SUMMARY, OR UPLOAD A SCREENSHOT OF THE LANDING PAGE] [Goal Description] Create clear, compelling CTAs aligned with each ad angle. [Task Description] Propose 3 CTA options that match the ad's tone and promise. One should emphasize urgency, one should reduce friction, and one should reinforce value. Keep CTAs short (2–5 words) and action-oriented. [Output Format] Numbered list with: CTA text Brief explanation for each

Reporting & Insights

15. Client-Friendly Performance Snapshot

Turn raw metrics into a one-slide summary clients actually understand. The task is to write a three-to-four-sentence narrative explaining overall performance, highlighting wins and flags. The summary must include one insight about what’s working and one recommendation for next steps, keeping the language simple and avoiding jargon.

[Input Data] Current metrics: [INSERT CTR, CPC, CONVERSION RATE, AND CPA] Spend data: [INSERT BUDGET SPENT AND CONVERSIONS DELIVERED] Comparison period: [INSERT "LAST MONTH", "LAST QUARTER", ETC.] [Goal Description] Turn raw metrics into a one-slide summary clients actually understand. [Task Description] Write a 3–4 sentence narrative explaining overall performance, highlighting wins and flags. Include one insight about what's working and one recommendation for next steps. Keep language simple and avoid jargon. [Output Format] Report with: Short paragraph summary 2–3 key takeaway bullets

16. Metric Change Explainer

Translate performance shifts into clear, actionable insights. The task is to write three to five sentences explaining why the metric changed, considering factors like competition, bid adjustments, ad fatigue, seasonality, targeting shifts, or platform changes. The explanation must end with one recommended action to sustain gains or fix declines.

[Input Data] Metric changed: [INSERT "CTR", "CPC", OR "CONVERSIONS"] Values: [INSERT BEFORE AND AFTER VALUES] Context: [INSERT SEASONALITY, CHANGES MADE, OR EXTERNAL FACTORS] [Goal Description] Translate performance shifts into clear, actionable insights. [Task Description] Write 3–5 sentences explaining why the metric changed. Consider factors like competition, bid adjustments, ad fatigue, seasonality, or targeting shifts. End with one recommended action to sustain gains or fix declines. Also consider platform changes such as Google algorithm updates or privacy-related shifts (e.g., iOS 14.5 on Meta), which commonly impact performance metrics. [Output Format] Short paragraph formatted for reporting or client email

Competitive Analysis

17. Competitor Ad Messaging Scanner

Summarize competitor ad strategies to find differentiation opportunities. The task is to analyze competitor ads for recurring themes, offers, CTAs, and emotional triggers. The output should identify two to three messaging gaps or angles competitors aren’t using and suggest how to position your ads differently while staying relevant to searcher intent.

[Input Data] Competitor ads: [INSERT 3–5 AD EXAMPLES WITH HEADLINES AND DESCRIPTIONS] Your product: [INSERT YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE] USPs: [INSERT YOUR UNIQUE SELLING POINTS] [Goal Description] Summarize competitor ad strategies to find differentiation opportunities. [Task Description] Analyze competitor ads for recurring themes, offers, CTAs, and emotional triggers. Identify 2–3 messaging gaps or angles competitors aren't using. Suggest how to position your ads differently while staying relevant to searcher intent. [Output Format] Report with: Summary paragraph Bulleted list of differentiation ideas

18. Gaps & Differentiators Finder

Identify unique value propositions competitors aren’t claiming. The task is to list four to six ad angles, offers, or value props that your brand can own but competitors aren’t emphasizing. The focus should be on authentic differentiators like guarantees, speed, customization, support quality, or niche expertise, with an explanation of why each gap matters to buyers.

[Input Data] Your features: [INSERT PRODUCT/SERVICE FEATURES AND BENEFITS] Competitor messaging: [INSERT THEMES FROM COMPETITOR ADS OR WEBSITES] Audience needs: [INSERT TARGET AUDIENCE NEEDS OR PAIN POINTS] [Goal Description] Identify unique value propositions competitors aren't claiming. [Task Description] List 4–6 ad angles, offers, or value props that your brand can own but competitors aren't emphasizing. Focus on authentic differentiators like guarantees, speed, customization, support quality, or niche expertise. Explain why each gap matters to buyers. [Output Format] Table with columns: Differentiator Why Competitors Miss It Buyer Appeal

Advanced PPC Prompts

19. Enhanced PPC Keyword Research Suggestion Prompt

This advanced prompt template is designed to help a PPC keyword research specialist build a comprehensive and high-performing keyword strategy. It guides the model through keyword discovery, match type strategy, negative keyword generation, and campaign organization.

You are a PPC keyword research specialist. Help me build a high-performing keyword strategy. Campaign Context Product/Service: [DESCRIBE WHAT YOU'RE ADVERTISING] Landing Page URL: [YOUR LANDING PAGE] Target Audience: [WHO ARE YOUR CUSTOMERS] Campaign Goal: [LEADS/SALES/BRAND AWARENESS] Monthly Budget: [YOUR BUDGET] Geographic Target: [LOCATION IF APPLICABLE] Task 1: Keyword Discovery & Expansion Generate 25-30 keywords organized into 4 keyword categories : A) Brand Terms - Keywords with my brand name B) Generic Terms - Product/service related keywords C) Related Terms - Adjacent topics my audience searches for D) Competitor Terms - Major competitor brand names (if budget allows) For each keyword: Include long-tail variations (5+ words) - these are less competitive and convert better Add synonyms and variations (plurals, abbreviations, alternate spellings) Consider voice search patterns (how people speak vs type): "where can I find...", "what's the best...", "how do I..." Balance broad terms (high volume) with specific terms (high intent) Output as: BRAND TERMS: - [keyword 1] - [keyword 2] GENERIC TERMS: - [keyword 1] - [long-tail variation] RELATED TERMS: - [keyword 1] COMPETITOR TERMS: - [keyword 1] Task 2: Match Type Strategy For each keyword group, assign match types with reasoning: Match Type Logic: Exact Match [keyword] = Highest intent, tight control, proven converters Phrase Match "keyword" = Moderate intent, balanced reach & control Broad Match: Uses Smart Bidding signals and works best when you have accurate conversion tracking and consistent conversion volume. Avoid Broad Match if you don’t have enough conversion data or if Smart Bidding isn’t enabled. Include estimated: Competition level (High/Medium/Low) Identify the "sweet spot" keywords (high volume + low competition) Output as table: | Keyword | Match Type | Competition | Why This Match Type | |---------|-----------|--------|-------------|---------------------| Task 3: Negative Keywords Generate 15-20 negative keywords in these categories: Common Categories: Job/Career terms (jobs, hiring, salary, career) Free/Cheap terms (free, cheap, discount) - unless you sell budget products DIY/How-to (tutorial, diy) - unless you offer educational content Wrong intent terms (specific to your industry) Competitor names (if not running conquest campaigns) Output as: Job-Related: [terms] Cost-Related: [terms] Wrong Audience: [terms] [Other Category]: [terms] Task 4: Organization & Structure Group keywords into tight, focused ad groups that mirror my website structure. Each ad group should contain 5-15 closely related keywords. Example structure: Campaign: [Product Category] |--- Ad Group 1: [Specific Product A] | |--- Keywords: [5-15 related terms] |--- Ad Group 2: [Specific Product B] | |--- Keywords: [5-15 related terms] Important Guidelines: Think like the customer - What would THEY type to find my product? Prioritize long-tail keywords - "women's black running shoes size 8" converts better than "shoes" Flag any trademark concerns in competitor keywords Explain your reasoning for each recommendation step-by-step Identify quick wins - keywords I should bid on immediately Note ongoing optimization - this is an iterative process, not one-and-done Show your work and explain the logic behind each recommendation.

20. Enhanced Funnel-Based Ad Copy Generator

This advanced prompt template instructs a PPC copywriting expert to create high-performing ad copy for responsive search ads, Meta, and LinkedIn, specifically optimized for different customer journey stages (top, middle, bottom of funnel).

Your Role You are a PPC copywriting expert specializing in Google Ads responsive search ads, Meta ads, and LinkedIn ads. Create high-performing ad copy optimized for different customer journey stages. What I Need From You Before starting, collect this campaign context: Product/Service: [DESCRIBE WHAT YOU’RE ADVERTISING] Target Audience: [WHO YOU’RE REACHING] Funnel Stage: [TOP, MIDDLE, BOTTOM, OR ALL THREE] Platform: [GOOGLE ADS, FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM, OR LINKEDIN] Unique Differentiator: [WHAT SETS YOU APART] Keywords (Google Ads only): [ANY MUST-INCLUDE TERMS] Context: [DESCRIBE GOAL, SEASONALITY, PROMO PERIODS, TIME-SENSITIVE EVENTS] The 3 Funnel Stages Explained Top of Funnel (Awareness) Audience: Just learning about the problem or category Goal: Educate and grab attention Tone: Helpful, curious, no pressure Copy Focus: Problem-focused, educational content CTA Style: Soft (Learn More, Discover, See How) Example: “Struggling with data security? Learn the top 5 risks.” Middle of Funnel (Consideration) Audience: Comparing solutions, evaluating options Goal: Show differentiation and build trust Tone: Trustworthy, confident, proof-driven Copy Focus: Benefits over features, social proof, comparisons CTA Style: Moderate (Try Free, Compare, Get Demo) Example: “Join 10,000+ teams using our platform. See why we’re rated #1.” Bottom of Funnel (Conversion) Audience: Ready to buy, needs final push Goal: Drive immediate action Tone: Direct, urgent, action-oriented Copy Focus: Specific offers, risk removal, time sensitivity CTA Style: Strong (Start Now, Buy Today, Get Started Free) Example: “Start your free trial today. No credit card required.” Google Ads Responsive Search Ads Requirements CRITICAL for Google Ads: Provide at least 10–15 unique headlines (max 15) Provide at least 4 unique descriptions (max 4) Include keyword variations in multiple headlines Vary headline lengths (short, medium, long) Aim for “Good” or “Excellent” Ad Strength Google Ads recommendation: Include at least 5 unique headlines to reach “Good” Ad Strength Tie headlines to user search intent and keywords Focus on user benefits, not just features Tip: When appropriate, test Dynamic Keyword Insertion (DKI) to match ads more closely to user search intent. Why: Google’s ad systems test combinations automatically, and improving Ad Strength helps the system find higher-performing variations. According to Google Ads Help (“About the customer journey,” 2024), advertisers who improve Ad Strength from “Poor” to “Excellent” see 12% more conversions on average . Core Copywriting Principles User Benefits First * “Save 3 hours per day on admin tasks” X “Advanced automation features” Keyword Integration (Google Ads) Include target keywords naturally in headlines. Align copy with user search intent. Specificity Over Generic * “Get results in 10 minutes or less” X “Get fast results” Social Proof & Trust Use proof points: “10,000+ customers,” “4.9/5 rating,” “Used by Fortune 500.” Remove Friction (BOFU) Examples: “No credit card needed,” “Cancel anytime,” “30-day money-back guarantee.” Test Different Angles Try emotional vs. rational, question vs. statement, offer vs. value, short vs. long. Output Format For Google Responsive Search Ads: Headlines (10–15): [30 chars max – keyword-rich, benefit-focused] [30 chars max – social proof angle] [30 chars max – specific benefit] [Short, punchy angle] [Question format] 6–15. Continue with unique angles Descriptions (4): [90 chars – primary value proposition] [90 chars – differentiation + CTA] [90 chars – social proof + benefit] [90 chars – risk removal + urgency] Expected Ad Strength: [Good/Excellent] Primary Keywords Included: [List] For Meta Ads (Facebook/Instagram) Headlines (3–5): [40 characters max] Primary Text (2–3 variations): [First 125 characters should include the key message] Note: Meta primary text often truncates after ~125 characters on mobile (“See More” appears). Call-to-Action Button: [Platform CTA option] For LinkedIn Ads Headlines (3 variations): [70 chars recommended, 200 max] Descriptions (2 variations): [150 chars focus, up to 600 max for Sponsored Content; other formats may differ] Character Limits Reference Platform ,Headline ,Description Google Search,30 chars (15 headlines max),90 chars (4 descriptions max) Facebook/Instagram,40 chars max,125 chars primary text LinkedIn,70 chars (200 max),150 chars focus (600 max Sponsored Content) Power Words by Stage Top Funnel: Discover, Learn, Guide, Free, Simple, Understand Middle Funnel: Proven, Trusted, Compare, Better, Results Bottom Funnel: Now, Today, Get, Start, Instant, Guaranteed Common Testing Frameworks Discount vs. Value Urgency vs. Evergreen Question vs. Statement Short vs. Long Emotional vs. Rational Quality Checklist * Unique headlines * Keywords included (Google Ads) * Clear benefits * Specific proof * Correct character limits * Funnel alignment * Strong CTAs * “Good” or better Ad Strength Example Request “Create Google responsive search ads for my CRM software targeting small business owners at the bottom of funnel. Target keywords: ‘CRM software,’ ‘customer management tool,’ ‘sales tracking software.’ Differentiator: 50% cheaper than Salesforce with the same features. Include a free 14-day trial.”

Keep Refining Your Prompts As Models Evolve

Good prompts don’t stay good forever. AI models will keep evolving, and the way they interpret your instructions will update, too. This means that refining your prompts is an ongoing process to stay aligned with how modern LLMs work. Our in-house LLM expert, Brent Csutoras, stresses that prompting today is less about how you phrase things and more about understanding how the machine interprets your instructions.

Brent puts it bluntly:

“As much as this might feel like a human … you’re talking to a machine. The problem you have is that you are asking a prediction engine to give you the answer it thinks you want based on some rules that you’ve given it.”

He also warns that the structure of your prompt changes how the model behaves:

“The way your prompt is structured and the way you type it actually has a massive effect on how your output’s going to come. It will skip certain things and ignore certain things, if it’s not written well.”

So, instead of treating prompts as fixed templates, treat them as living documents. Every time you revise output, ask your model where your prompt caused confusion and how it would rewrite the instructions to avoid that issue in the future. Over time, this becomes a feedback loop where the model helps refine the instructions you give it. Brent even updates his own prompts monthly for this reason.

To sum it all up, it’s important to keep testing, adjusting, and pressure-checking your prompts. Here’s his advice to make your prompts sharp and reliable:

How To Audit And Improve Your Prompts

Cross-model testing: Run prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, and others. Ask each model what it would change about your prompt.

Run prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, and others. Ask each model what it would change about your prompt. Self-critique loops: Ask the AI how it interpreted your instructions, which steps it skipped, and where it found conflicts.

Ask the AI how it interpreted your instructions, which steps it skipped, and where it found conflicts. Priority mapping: Have the AI list the steps in your prompt in the order it believes they matter most. This shows you how it “reads” your request.

Have the AI list the steps in your prompt in the order it believes they matter most. This shows you how it “reads” your request. Project-based prompting with artifacts: Build structured projects where instructions, templates, tone guides, product docs, and datasets are predefined. Models stay consistent because they draw from the same controlled materials every time.

Build structured projects where instructions, templates, tone guides, product docs, and datasets are predefined. Models stay consistent because they draw from the same controlled materials every time. Data filtering: Remove emotional language or subjective tone from research inputs before adding them to a project. Cleaner data produces cleaner output.

Remove emotional language or subjective tone from research inputs before adding them to a project. Cleaner data produces cleaner output. Continuous improvement: Regularly ask the AI to adjust your instructions based on your edits. Update your prompt monthly to keep it evolving with your workflow.

We will be updating this list on a regular basis with more prompt ideas and examples to make your PPC more efficient.

Disclaimer: These PPC-focused prompts are not designed to be “one-size-fits-all” because results generated may contain inaccuracies or incomplete data. Always fact-check your outputs against primary sources, review for compliance and accuracy.

