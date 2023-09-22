Microsoft Will Roll Out Copilot AI Companion This Fall

Microsoft announced the rollout of its AI assistant, Copilot, across Windows 11, Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 this fall.

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, described Copilot as an “everyday AI companion.”

The objective behind Copilot is ambitious yet straightforward: to embed an AI-powered “copilot” in Microsoft’s most popular products to ensure that the most people possible have access.

Microsoft Copilot Comes To Windows 11, Bing, Edge, And Microsoft 365

Copilot aims to provide context-sensitive assistance synthesizing data from your web activity, work data, and immediate actions on your PC. Privacy and security have been cited as top priorities.

So, what sets Copilot apart? It’s the integration.

Rather than being isolated within specific applications, Copilot promises a seamless experience across multiple Microsoft products.

The service is slated to roll out as part of a free update to Windows 11 starting September 26, with further implementations in Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 coming this fall.

Copilot For Windows

In its preview version on Windows, Copilot streamlines your workflow, simplifies complex jobs, and reduces mental fatigue.

Access to Copilot’s capabilities has been made effortless, with it available on your taskbar or just a Win+C away.

It offers support across all applications and adapts to various screen sizes, whether in a professional setting, educational environment, or home.

Copilot In Microsoft Shopping For Bing And Edge

In Bing or Edge, Copilot enhances your online shopping experience.

When you inquire about a product, Bing gathers further details by asking supplementary questions, utilizing that data to give you more customized suggestions.

You can also be confident you’re securing the best deal; over the past year, Microsoft Edge has presented shoppers with over $4 billion in potential savings.

The platform will allow you to initiate your shopping journey with a photo or stored image shortly.

Microsoft 365 Chat For Enterprises

Microsoft 365 Copilot is set to become available for enterprise customers on November 1, 2023. Among its features is a new AI assistant, Microsoft 365 Chat, intended to revolutionize workplace productivity.

This isn’t just about smarter email drafting or advanced calendar scheduling.

Microsoft appears to envision a future where AI is crucial in tackling the complexity of modern work environments.

The company cited statistics showing that some users interact with up to 11 different apps in a single workday.

Microsoft 365 Chat aims to tame this complexity, acting as a digital Swiss Army knife for the modern worker.

Microsoft Continues Integrating AI Across Its Services

The ability of Copilot to integrate across multiple platforms and applications could be a game-changer in workflow automation and productivity for marketing managers, SEO professionals, and agency owners.

Microsoft also announced that Copilot would be in open beta next year for Microsoft Advertising customers and new ad formats for its Bing AI chat interface. In addition, Bing will support OpenAI’s DALL.E 3 in its AI chat.

Featured image: AdriaVidal/Shutterstock