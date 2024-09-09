Meta Announces Updates To Business Tools Affecting Advertisers

Meta is restricting data access in its Business Tools. Custom audiences and ad sets may be affected or paused. Advertisers need to adapt their tracking and reporting strategies.

Meta has informed businesses of upcoming changes to its Business Tools that may impact how you use the platforms for advertising.

Key Changes

According to an email sent to advertisers, Meta plans to automatically restrict certain data, including parts of URLs and custom parameters.

The company states this reduces the potential for sharing information prohibited by its Business Tools Terms.

Potential Effects On Advertisers

The email outlines several ways these changes may affect businesses:

Custom audiences may require adjustments if they use rules that include data that will be restricted. Some ad sets may be paused if custom audiences decrease or can no longer be updated. Events Manager monitoring will change, with restricted data no longer being included in reports.

Meta’s Recommendations

For advertisers whose ads are paused, Meta recommends either switching the custom audience or creating a new one with standard parameters.

The company advises businesses to check their Events Manager Overview to see which data these changes will affect.

Industry Response

Navah Hopkins, Optmyzr Brand Evangelist, commented on LinkedIn about the announcement.

Hopkins noted that the update indicates Meta is prioritizing privacy and that the ability to report and target based on ad interactions may be affected.

She states:

“Really important update on Meta ads: not only will data be restricted, ads with hyper targeted UTMs might be paused! This is a critical reminder that Meta (Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp) is taking privacy very seriously and our ability to report and target based on seeing/clicking ads is no longer a guaranteed state.”

Hopkins advised advertisers using UTMs to monitor for paused ads and be prepared to adjust their inclusions. She also suggested informing clients or stakeholders who expect detailed reporting about these upcoming changes.

She added:

“If your ads use UTMs, keep an eye out for paused ads and be prepared to make some compromises on what you include. Most of us have been moving away from the “perfect” targeting world, towards a privacy compliant one. However, if your clients/stakeholders still hold you accountable for that reporting, be sure to keep them in the know!”

Hopkins shares a screenshot of the email she received from Meta:

Practical Steps For Businesses

In light of this change, and considering Hopkins’ advice, businesses can take several actions:

Audit UTMs : Review your tracking parameters for potentially restricted info.

: Review your tracking parameters for potentially restricted info. Streamline tracking : Focus on core UTM elements like source, medium, and campaign name.

: Focus on core UTM elements like source, medium, and campaign name. Set up ad pause alerts : Stay on top of affected campaigns.

: Stay on top of affected campaigns. Explore alternatives : Look into privacy-compliant analytics tools beyond Meta’s ecosystem.

: Look into privacy-compliant analytics tools beyond Meta’s ecosystem. Revamp reporting : Adjust your processes to account for limited data availability.

: Adjust your processes to account for limited data availability. Communicate changes : Keep clients and teams informed about the impact on metrics and performance.

: Keep clients and teams informed about the impact on metrics and performance. Develop privacy-friendly targeting : Test new strategies using broader audience segments.

: Test new strategies using broader audience segments. Stay updated: Regularly check Meta’s policies to anticipate future changes.

Advertisers can adapt to Meta’s evolving privacy landscape by implementing these steps while minimizing campaign disruptions.

Context

These changes come amid a broader industry shift towards increased user privacy measures.

As digital platforms evolve their practices, advertisers may need to adapt their strategies to align with new data usage policies.

Meta hasn’t specified an exact date for implementing these changes. Advertisers are advised to stay informed and prepare for potential adjustments.

