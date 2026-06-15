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How One Team Earned 1,000+ AI Citations With Unique Research Data

Learn how to earn quality citations through effective digital PR campaigns that resonate with journalists and boost visibility.

How One Team Earned 1,000+ AI Citations With Unique Research Data

Most digital PR campaigns earn zero citations. The problem usually isn’t the outreach, it’s the story.

Journalists are buried in pitches. The ones that earn coverage lead with data the journalist actually wants to write about, sent to the right person at the right outlet. Everything else gets ignored.

Why Digital PR Keeps Underperforming

Digital PR is one of the most reliable ways to earn high-authority links and brand mentions, the kind that lift both organic rankings and visibility in AI Overviews. But most campaigns underperform because the pitch doesn’t give journalists a reason to respond. Teams burn weeks on outreach that never lands a single placement.

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What You’ll Learn

PureLinq’s team has earned 1,000+ citations, links and brand mentions, using unique research to pitch both established relationships and journalists they’ve never met.

In this session, they’ll break down:

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About The Speaker

Kevin Rowe, CEO at PureLinq, leads an enterprise digital PR practice that turns original research into media coverage at scale. His team’s campaigns have earned 1,000+ citations while many sites are losing organic traffic.

Learn the system behind the case studies, including the formats, targeting, and relationship tactics you can apply yourself.

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Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Loren Baker Founder at Foundation Digital

Loren Baker is the Founder of SEJ, an Advisor at Alpha Brand Media and runs Foundation Digital, a digital marketing ...