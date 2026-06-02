Google’s May Core Update Complete After Volatile Rollout

Google’s May core update is now complete. The company confirmed the completion on June 2 on the Search Status Dashboard.

The update started May 21 at 8:40 AM PDT and ended June 2 at 5:40 AM PDT, for a rollout of 11 days and 21 hours. That’s close to the March core update, which finished in 12 days.

What Practitioners Observed

When the update launched, Marie Haynes, founder of Marie Haynes Consulting Inc., connected the timing to changes Google announced at I/O the same day. Google had launched Gemini 3.5 Flash as the model powering its AI Search features.

Third-party tracking tools showed elevated volatility at several points during the rollout. Some practitioners described the May update as more noticeable than the March update.

By the first weekend, Glenn Gabe, SEO consultant at G-Squared Interactive, reported impact “across verticals and countries.”

He later observed on X:

“Again, the May 2026 core update has been powerful so far… much more like a typical core update. March was meh, but May is big”.

Lily Ray, VP of SEO Strategy and Research at Amsive, also posted on X about weekend movement. Ray wrote:

“A handful of sites started seeing big surges over the weekend with the core update.”

Why This Update May Be Hard To Read

Completion doesn’t mean every movement during the rollout had the same cause.

Ranking data showed movement across multiple points in the rollout, not just at the start and finish. A site that moved on May 24 may need a different read than one that moved on June 2.

That makes single-day comparisons risky. Google’s core update documentation says to wait at least a full week after completion before analyzing Search Console data, then compare that week with the week before the rollout began. That puts the earliest clean comparison window at around June 9.

2026 Update Timeline

The May core update is the fourth confirmed search-related update Google has listed on the Search Status Dashboard in 2026, and the second Search core update this year.

About six weeks separated the March core update’s completion on April 8 and the May launch on May 21.

Here’s how the recent timeline looks.

May 2026 core update: 12 days (May 21 to June 2)

March 2026 core update: 12 days (March 27 to April 8)

March 2026 spam update: Under 20 hours (March 24 to March 25)

February 2026 Discover core update: 22 days (February 5 to February 27)

December 2025 core update: 18 days (December 11 to December 29)

Looking Ahead

Google’s guidance points to June 9 as the earliest clean comparison window in Search Console.

From there, the most useful read will come from patterns across pages, queries, countries, devices, and search types. Single-day ranking movement may be less reliable, especially given the volatility seen at multiple points during the rollout.

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