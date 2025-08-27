Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. SEO

Google Wants To Show More Links In AI Mode

Google says it wants to show more links in AI Mode, rolling out embedded carousels, smarter inline links, and expanding Web Guide.

  • Google is adding embedded link carousels to AI Mode on desktop.
  • The company trained its AI models to predict where users want additional information.
  • Google aims to show more contextual links rather than simple link lists.
Google Wants To Show More Links In AI Mode

Google says it’s actively working to surface more source links inside AI Mode.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, outlined changes designed to make links more visible.

Stein wrote on X that Google has been testing where links appear inside AI answers and that the long-term “north star” is to show more inline links.

He added that people are more likely to click when links are embedded with context directly in the response.

Stein stated:

“We’ve been experimenting with how and where to show links in ways that are most helpful to users and sites… our long term north star is to show more inline links.”

What’s Changing

Link Carousels On Desktop.

Google has launched carousels that surface multiple source links directly inside AI Mode responses on desktop. Stein said mobile support is coming soon.

The idea is to present links with enough context to help people decide where to go next without hunting below the answer.

Smarter Inline Links

Google is rolling out model updates that decide where inline links appear within the response text.

The system is trained to place links at moments when people are most likely to click out to see where information came from or to learn more.

Stein noted you might see fluctuations over the next few weeks as this is deployed, with a longer-term push toward more inline links overall.

Web Guide

Separately, Google’s Web Guide experiment uses a custom Gemini model to group useful links by topic.

It launched in Search Labs on the “Web” tab and, for opted-in users, will begin appearing on the main “All” tab when systems determine it could help for a query.

Google introduced Web Guide in July and indicated it would expand beyond the Web tab over time.

Why It Matters

How Google presents links in AI Mode can influence how people reach your site.

Placing carousels within the answer and adjusting inline placements differ from links that appear only below the response. This may change click behavior depending on the query and presentation.

Looking Ahead

Google is trying to strike a balance between innovation and supporting publishers. Expect continued testing around link density, placement, and labeling as Google refines AI mode.

Featured Image: subh_naskar/Shutterstock

Category News SEO
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...