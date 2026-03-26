Google Takes Search Live Global With Gemini 3.1 Flash Live

Google is expanding Search Live to more than 200 countries and territories, bringing voice and camera conversations to AI Mode globally.

The expansion is powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, a new audio model that Google calls its highest-quality yet. It’s inherently multilingual, so you can speak with Search in your preferred language without switching settings.

Search Live was previously limited to the U.S.

What’s Changing

Search Live lets you talk to Google Search inside AI Mode instead of typing a query. You ask a question out loud and get an audio response, then continue with follow-ups. Web links appear on screen alongside the voice responses.

The feature also supports camera input. Point your phone at a product label or a piece of equipment and ask Search about what it sees. Google Lens users can tap a “Live” option to start a conversation about what’s in the camera view.

With today’s expansion, both voice and camera capabilities are available in every market where AI Mode is active.

The New Model

Gemini 3.1 Flash Live replaces the previous audio model powering Search Live. Google published benchmark results alongside the announcement.

Gemini Live can now follow a conversation thread for twice as long as the previous model, according to Google. Though the company didn’t specify what the previous limit was.

Beyond Search, 3.1 Flash Live is available to developers in preview through the Gemini Live API in Google AI Studio.

Why This Matters

Search Live turns search into a spoken conversation with camera input. Until now, the feature was limited to U.S. users. Today’s expansion makes it available in the markets where AI Mode is live, across more than 200 countries and territories.

There’s no public data yet on how many people use Search Live or how it affects query volume. But Google has been building toward this for the past year. The company launched Search Live in June, added video input in July, and upgraded to Gemini 2.5 Flash Native Audio in December. Each update expanded what the feature can do and who can use it.

Looking Ahead

Google didn’t announce additional Search Live features alongside this expansion. The focus is on geographic reach and the underlying model upgrade.

How the model performs in production across different languages and markets will be worth watching as adoption data becomes available.