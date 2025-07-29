Google AI Mode Update: File Uploads, Live Video Search, More

Google is expanding AI Mode in Search with new tools that include PDF uploads, persistent planning documents, and real-time video assistance.

The updates begin rolling out today, with the AI Mode button now appearing on the Google homepage for desktop users.

PDF Uploads Now Supported On Desktop

Desktop users can now upload images directly into search queries, a feature previously available only on mobile.

Support for PDFs is coming in the weeks ahead, allowing you to ask questions about uploaded files and receive AI-generated responses based on both document content and relevant web results.

For example, a student could upload lecture slides and use AI Mode to get help understanding the material. Responses include suggested links for deeper exploration.

Google plans to support additional file types and integrate with Google Drive “in the months ahead.”

Canvas: A Tool For Multi-Session Planning

A new AI Mode feature called Canvas can help you stay organized across multiple search sessions.

When you ask AI Mode for help with planning or creating something, you’ll see an option to “Create Canvas.” This opens a dynamic side panel that saves and updates as queries evolve.

Use cases include building study guides, travel itineraries, or task checklists.

Canvas is launching for desktop users in the U.S. enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment.

Real-Time Assistance With Search Live

Search Live with video input also launches this week on mobile. This allows you to utilize AI Mode while pointing your phone camera at real-world objects or scenes.

The feature builds on Project Astra and is available through Google Lens. Start by tapping the ‘Live’ icon in the Google app, then engage in back-and-forth conversations with AI Mode using live video as visual context.

Chrome Adds Contextual AI Answers

Lens is getting expanded desktop functionality within Chrome. Soon, you’ll see a “Ask Google about this page” option in the address bar.

When selected, it opens a panel where you can highlight parts of a page, like a diagram or snippet of text, and receive an AI Overview.

This update also allows follow-up questions via AI Mode from within the Lens experience, either through a button labeled “Dive deeper” or by selecting AI Mode directly.

Looking Ahead

These updates reflect Google’s vision of search as a multi-modal, interactive experience rather than a one-off text query.

While most of these tools are limited to U.S.-based Labs users for now, they point to a future where AI Mode becomes central to how searchers explore, learn, and plan.

Rollout timelines vary by feature. So keep a close eye on how these capabilities add to the search experience and consider how to adapt your content strategies accordingly.