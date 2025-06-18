Google Launches ‘Search Live’ Real-Time Voice Search In AI Mode

Google is rolling out Search Live with voice features through its AI Mode Labs experiment.

You can now have natural, spoken conversations with Search while receiving web links in real-time.

The was previewed at Google I/O and is now available today for U.S. users.

How Search Live Voice Works

You can access the feature by opening the Google app on Android or iOS.

Tap the new “Live” icon under the search bar, as shown below.

Once started, you can ask questions out loud and get AI-generated audio responses. Google says it uses a custom version of Gemini with advanced voice features.

The system remembers what you talked about before, which lets you ask follow-up questions naturally. For example, you could ask about preventing wrinkles in linen clothing while packing. Then you could ask what to do if wrinkles still happen.

Key Features & Functionality

Search Live keeps working even when you switch to other apps. Your conversations continue while you check email, browse social media, or do other things on your phone.

A “transcript” button shows you text versions of the audio responses. This means you can switch between talking and typing in the same conversation.

The feature also saves your conversation history. You can go back to previous Search Live sessions through your AI Mode history.

Web links show up on your screen alongside voice responses. This gives you quick access to source content if you want to dig deeper.

Technology & Implementation

Google’s custom Gemini model for Search Live builds on the company’s existing search systems.

The setup uses what Google calls a “query fan-out technique” to find diverse web content. This aims to give you different sources and viewpoints during your search sessions.

Google plans to add more Search Live features in the coming months. This includes camera integration for real-time visual queries.

Visual search was also previewed at I/O. It would let you show Search what you’re seeing while talking about objects, locations, or situations around you.

Why This Matters

Voice-driven conversational search could be a big shift in how people use search engines.

Google’s continued focus on natural language queries means optimization must go beyond traditional keyword targeting.

Web links still appear with AI voice responses. Marketers should test it out and consider how their content appears in conversational situations. This matters more as people ask follow-up questions and explore topics through natural dialogue.

This change may also affect how we understand search intent. Conversational queries often show more detailed needs than regular typed searches.

If you’re looking to learn more about AI Mode, check out this webinar: New Google AI Mode: Everything You Need To Know & What To Do Next

Getting Started

To use Search Live, you must join the AI Mode experiment through Google Labs.

Once signed up, the Live icon appears right away in the Google app.