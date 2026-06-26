Google Answers Question About SEO For AI Agents

Google’s John Mueller responded to a question about whether Google’s search quality principles will change as AI agents increasingly browse websites on behalf of users. The answer may matter more to site owners than it first appears.

Question About Agentic Browsers And Search Quality Principles

An SEO asked Mueller on Bluesky whether Google’s guidance around satisfying user experiences, including principles around things like images and page design, would evolve as agentic AI tools gain the ability to navigate and retrieve information from websites autonomously.

The question reflects a concern that has been growing in the SEO community as tools like Google Gemini become capable of browsing websites, completing tasks, and returning answers to users without the user ever directly visiting a page.

They asked:

“Hi John – Given Computer use is now a built-in tool for Gemini 3.5 Flash, and as agentic becomes more of a “thing”, would you expect principles like “Images provide a satisfying experience” to evolve since the satisfying experience is an information agent? Curios on your thoughts.”

Websites Useful For Humans Will Generally Also Work For Agentic Browsers

Mueller explained that most of Google’s existing quality principles will remain in place. A website that is useful for human users will generally also be useful for agentic browsers.

He responded:

“I expect most principles will remain the same. A website that’s useful for users, will generally also be useful for agentic browsers.”

Mueller’s response means that it’s a good idea to keep making content useful for site visitors, which also means the site layout, navigation, and internal linking. AI agents do not change the fundamentals that Google’s algorithms are still picking up on external user signals for ranking purposes, especially signals that indicate site popularity with users.

Blindly Blocking Agentic Browsers Could Become An SEO Problem

Mueller’s answer also contained the observation that some details will evolve, and that site owners should avoid blindly blocking agentic browsers.

He said:

“Some details will undoubtedly evolve (and new basics – such as … not blindly blocking agentic browsers … will come into play), but in the end, it’s still users.”

Mueller’s response draws a line between content quality and technical accessibility. A site can meet Google’s quality standards and still create problems for itself if AI agents are blocked from accessing or interacting with its content.

In some ways this is similar to how nofollow links became an issue for some sites when it was introduced many years ago. Some site owners blocked off important sections of their websites in order to drive more PageRank to the pages they thought were important, giving zero priority to actually important parts of a website like the About Us pages.

The agentic browser situation may follow a similar pattern, where technical decisions made for one reason end up having unintended SEO consequences.

One way to think about it is that Google’s definition of a quality website is not being rewritten for the agentic era. The standards already in place were written for human users, and if AI agents are serving human users, then satisfying those agents is arguably the same job. What changes is the technical considerations of accommodating AI agents, not the underlying expectation of what a good website is.

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