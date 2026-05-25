Google Says AI Mode Can Now Scale Faster Across Languages

Google’s Liz Reid told NDTV that expanding AI Mode across countries and languages has been easier than with earlier features.

Reid, VP and Head of Search, made the comments in a post-keynote interview at Google I/O. The interview covered the same announcements from the keynote, including information agents and the redesigned Search box.

Faster Expansion Across Languages

Reid said previous Search features sometimes took “months or even years” to bring to all countries and languages. She said AI Mode shortened that process.

She told NDTV that AI Mode reached “many, many countries, in many, many languages” within a few months.

Reid attributed the speed to the models themselves, saying the technology is more multilingual by design. She didn’t provide specific timelines or comparison data for previous feature rollouts.

Location-Aware Grounding

Reid also described how AI Mode adjusts responses based on where someone searches. She said Google uses its existing web ranking systems to help ground AI Mode responses. The system considers which content may be more useful for a user’s location.

She didn’t provide examples of how this works. Google has localized traditional Search results by location for years.

How This Fits Reid’s Recent Comments

The NDTV interview continues Reid’s broader public messaging that AI can expand how people use Search. She told NDTV the technology lets people “ask the questions they really want” and access information across languages.

Reid called AI Search “expansionary” in an blog post. She made similar points in a Wall Street Journal interview. She repeated them on Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast in April. Those appearances haven’t offered independently verifiable traffic data for the claims cited in this article.

Why This Matters

Reid’s comments suggest AI Mode changes may reach markets outside the U.S. within months rather than years. Google announced at I/O that AI Mode has surpassed one billion monthly users globally.

Looking Ahead

Google hasn’t published a country-by-country rollout timeline for the AI Mode features announced at I/O 2026. Reid’s comments suggest the company expects faster expansion, but no benchmarks were shared.

For a broader look at what I/O means for SEO, see our analysis of the real risks.

Featured Image: NDTV