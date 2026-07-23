Alphabet Q2 Earnings Show $5.85 Billion Negative Free Cash Flow

Alphabet’s second quarter earnings results show that Google is earning massive amounts of money but is also spending so much that it reported a negative free cash flow due to infrastructure spending.

Massive Earnings

Q2 2026 revenue is $119.8 billion, which is up 24% year over year.

Where The Money Comes From

The earnings release shows that Search & Other account for most of the earnings, $63.3 billion. Google Cloud accounts for $24.8 billion, Google subscriptions, platforms & devices accounts for $12.9 billion, and YouTube ads brought in $11.1 billion.

Google Search & other: $63.3 billion

Google Cloud: $24.8 billion

Google subscriptions, platforms & devices: $12.9 billion

YouTube ads: $11.1 billion

Total revenue: $119.8 billion

Google’s strategy of diversifying their revenue streams is clearly paying off. Google earned $2.9 billions dollars more in the second quarter from Search & Other than it did in the first quarter, an increase of +4.8%.

The difference between first and second quarters show that Google is consistently earning more across all of its businesses.

Earnings Growth Q1 2026 – Q2 2026

Google Cloud: +$4.8B (+23.8%)

Google Search & other: +$2.9B (+4.8%)

YouTube ads: +$1.2B (+12.2%)

Google subscriptions, platforms & devices: +$0.5B (+4.2%)

Many in the search marketing and publishing communities are unhappy because Google’s AI search strategy sends less clicks to websites than classic search did. Another complaint is that Google is hoarding traffic within its own ecosystem of services and websites.

Is that the reason why YouTube’s earnings soared by 12.2% this quarter over last and Search earnings increased by nearly 5%?

$5.85 Billion Dollars Negative Free Cash Flow

Perhaps the most surprising detail to come out of the earnings result is that Google is running a negative free cash flow of nearly six billion dollars.

Negative free cash flow does not mean that Alphabet lost money this quarter, they did not. It means Alphabet spent more cash than it generated after accounting for capital investments.

Free cash flow: -$5.855 billion

Alphabet’s second quarter operating cash flow was $39.069 billion. Their capital expenditures equaled $44.924 billion. Their free cash flow for Q2 2026 was -$5.855 billion (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures).

Google’s investor presentation explained why they are running a negative free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026:

Alphabet’s presentation explained why they’re spending so much:

“We’re innovating at scale with incredible velocity. Since launching Gemini 3 last November, our momentum has accelerated. We’ve rolled out increasingly capable generative media models; shipped features across Chrome and the Gemini app, launched Antigravity and our first model

in our Gemini 3.5 series. Recently at our I/O annual developer conference, we showcased new advances across models, coding, and agents. This progress reflects our deep focus on delivering tangible value to people in the products they use every day. Supporting all of this at scale for our users, while also serving enterprises and developers around the world, requires massive compute investments. In 2022, we spent approximately $31 billion in CapEx. This year, we expect that number to be 6 times larger than 2022 and double last year’s at $180-190 billion. And next year, we expect it to significantly increase compared to 2026. The overwhelming majority of this spend will be in technical infrastructure.”

The Q2 earnings release says Alphabet raised $49.6 billion through an equity offering, specifically stating that the proceeds would be used for “capital expenditures to scale AI infrastructure and global compute.”

That’s interesting because it shows how extraordinary AI-related spending has become because Alphabet is not funding it all from operations, it also raised tens of billions of dollars in new equity to help finance their massive investment in AI data centers.

Capital Investments Spiraling Upward

The earnings release shows that Alphabet spend $44.924 billion dollars on “Purchases of property and equipment.” That’s about double the amount spent in the second quarter of 2025, $22.446 billion dollars.

What were those properties and equipment? A BBC report quoted Google’s Chief Financial Officer explained that 60% of that was for buying servers and 40% was for data centers.

The quoted explanation:

“Anat Ashkanazi, Google’s chief financial officer, noted on a call with financial analysts that the company had shown negative free cash flow due to growing capital expenditures, essentially all of which was related to AI spending. She said the company spent $45bn in the second quarter, with 60% of the cost going towards servers and the remaining 40% going towards data centres.”

The Q2 release featured a graph showing that Google’s expenditures are spiraling upward, with estimates that the year will end by spending six times what Google spent in 2022, at the beginning of the generative AI boom.

Takeaways

Alphabet reported strong revenue growth across its businesses.

Search remains Alphabet’s largest revenue source, while Google Cloud is its fastest-growing business.

Revenue increased across every major business segment from Q1 to Q2, showing strong momentum across a diversified range of services and products.

Alphabet generated enormous profits while simultaneously reporting a $5.85 billion dollar negative free cash flow.

Negative free cash flow was caused by spiraling AI infrastructure spending.

AI infrastructure investment has become so large that Alphabet supplemented operating cash with a major equity raise to help finance it.

Capital expenditures are accelerating at an extraordinary pace, with spending expected to reach six times 2022 levels by the end of 2026.

The spending is primarily funding servers and data centers that support Google’s long-term AI strategy.

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