Google Is Retiring Standalone Display Campaigns In Favor Of Demand Gen

Google is officially getting rid of the Display Network campaign type.

The update means advertisers will eventually manage Google Display Network inventory through the Demand Gen campaign workflow instead of the traditional standalone Display campaign setup.

While Google says Display inventory itself is not going away, the migration represents another major consolidation move inside Google Ads.

For advertisers that still rely heavily on traditional Display campaigns, the transition could significantly change how campaigns are structured, managed, and optimized over the next year.

What’s Changing With Display Ads

According to Google, advertisers will still be able to run Display-only campaigns focused exclusively on Google Display Network inventory.

The difference is where those campaigns get built and managed.

Going forward, Google Display Network inventory will live within Demand Gen campaigns alongside YouTube, Discover, Gmail, and Google Maps inventory.

Google says advertisers moving into Demand Gen will gain access to additional features that were not previously available in traditional Display campaigns, including:

Carousel ads

Expanded video ad formats

Lookalike segments

Generative AI image tools

Channel-level reporting

Google Maps inventory (in beta)

New bidding options like target CPC and campaign total budgets

The update also continues Google’s recent push toward combining more inventory sources and campaign controls inside fewer campaign types.

The Migration Will Happen Gradually Through 2027

In the announcement, Google says the transition will roll out in phases.

Beginning in June 2026, eligible advertisers will start seeing a migration tool inside Google Ads that allows existing Display campaigns to move into Demand Gen.

Later, advertisers will no longer be able to create new standalone Google Display Ads campaigns.

Existing campaigns will remain editable until they are migrated.

Google also confirmed that remaining eligible campaigns will eventually be automatically migrated into Demand Gen if advertisers do not manually move them first.

According to the timeline, the migration process will continue into 2027.

What This Means For Advertisers

This update will probably create mixed reactions among advertisers that rely heavily on traditional Display campaigns.

Demand Gen has gained far more controls, reporting features, and AI creative capabilities over the past year. Some advertisers may welcome having those tools available without managing separate campaign types.

Others may be more cautious with the rollout.

Traditional Display campaigns have historically offered a different level of placement visibility, segmentation, and campaign separation compared to Google’s newer automated campaign types.

That means advertisers should pay close attention to how campaign behavior changes after migration, especially around:

Audience expansion

Placement visibility

Inventory allocation

Reporting granularity

Budget pacing

Bidding behavior

Personally, this move does not feel particularly surprising.

Google has spent the last two years steadily positioning Demand Gen as its primary campaign type for visual and discovery-based advertising experiences across Google properties.

A lot of the recent innovation around creative formats, audience expansion, reporting, and conversion-focused optimization has landed inside Demand Gen first.

In some cases, Google has already shifted capabilities away from older campaign structures.

For example, conversion-focused Video Action Campaign objectives were previously consolidated into Demand Gen, making Demand Gen increasingly central to YouTube-focused performance advertising as well.

That is part of why I would not be shocked if Google eventually pushes even more YouTube and Video campaign functionality into Demand Gen over time.

Google has not announced anything along those lines.

But this Display transition does reinforce the idea that Google appears to be consolidating more visual inventory, automation, and conversion-focused workflows into fewer campaign types.

As always, advertisers should treat platform-wide averages carefully. Performance will likely vary significantly based on creative quality, audience strategy, conversion tracking, and campaign goals.

How Should Advertisers Prepare?

Personally, I wouldn’t wait for Google to automatically migrate these campaigns.

Advertisers running a lot of GDN traffic should start reviewing their setups now, especially if they have heavily refined placement exclusions, app exclusions, managed placements, or brand safety controls already in place.

Placement exclusions alone are probably going to be a huge topic for advertisers after this transition.

A lot of advertisers have spent years cleaning up GDN traffic quality by excluding low-quality apps, websites, parked domains, and other inventory they do not want associated with their campaigns.

That doesn’t suddenly become less important just because the campaigns now live inside Demand Gen.

This is probably a good time to take inventory of things like:

Placement exclusions

Managed placements

App exclusions

Audience layering

Device targeting

Brand safety controls

Traffic quality patterns

I would also spend time manually testing and rebuilding some of those setups inside Demand Gen before the migration becomes mandatory.

It’s much easier to figure out where controls, exclusions, or reporting behave differently now instead of after Google automatically migrates campaigns later.

Looking Ahead

Google has spent the last few years steadily reducing the number of standalone campaign types inside Google Ads.

Display moving into Demand Gen feels like another step in that process.

Advertisers will probably spend the next year figuring out how much control and visibility still exists once these campaigns fully transition into Demand Gen.

That will matter most for teams that rely heavily on placement exclusions, traffic quality controls, and more hands-on Display management today.

What are your thoughts on the sunsetting of Display campaigns? Was this expected or unexpected? Let us know your thoughts on the topic.