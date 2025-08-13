Google Gemini Adds Personalization From Past Chats

Google is rolling out updates to the Gemini app that personalize responses using past conversations and add new privacy controls, including a Temporary Chat mode.

The changes start today and will expand over the coming weeks.

What’s New

Personalization From Past Chats

Gemini now references earlier chats to recall details and preferences, making responses feel like collaborating with a partner who’s already familiar with the context.

The update aligns with Google’s I/O vision for an assistant that learns and understand the user.

The setting is on by default and can be turned off in Settings → Personal context → Your past chats with Gemini.

Temporary Chats

For conversations that shouldn’t influence future responses, Google is adding Temporary Chat.

As Google describes it:

“There may be times when you want to have a quick conversation with the Gemini app without it influencing future chats.”

Temporary chats don’t appear in recent chats, aren’t used to personalize or train models, and are kept for up to 72 hours.

Rollout starts today and will reach all users over the coming weeks.

Updated Privacy Controls

Google will rename the “Gemini Apps Activity” setting to “Keep Activity” in the coming weeks.

When this setting is on, a sample of future uploads, such as files and photos, may be used to help improve Google services.

If your Gemini Apps Activity setting is currently off, Keep Activity will remain off. You can also turn the setting off at any time or use Temporary Chats.

Why This Matters

Personalized responses can reduce repetitive context-setting once Gemini understands your typical topics and goals.

For teams working across clients and categories, Temporary Chats help keep sensitive brainstorming separate from your main context, avoiding cross-pollination of preferences.

Both features include controls that meet privacy requirements for client-sensitive workflows.

Availability

The personalization setting begins rolling out today on Gemini 2.5 Pro in select countries, with expansion to 2.5 Flash and more regions in the coming weeks.

Featured Image: radithyaraf/Shutterstock