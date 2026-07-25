Google Data Compares Gemini & AI Mode Use Against Daily Life

Take a look at how Americans spend their days, and you’ll get a good sense of what they most often ask Google’s AI about.

A few subjects break that pattern. People ask about government paperwork, health, money, and legal issues, along with what to buy, far more often than they deal with any of it. They ask much less about eating, dressing, cleaning, and watching TV, despite these activities taking up most of their time.

The numbers come from Google’s AI & Economy ATLAS, a report published by researchers at Google and Google DeepMind. Google says it built ATLAS to see how people use AI at work and at home, and that a lot of the home side doesn’t show up in official economic figures.

It covers 14.65 million interactions from the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and the Gemini API. Google took the US non-work conversations from the app and AI Mode and lined them up against the American Time Use Survey, which records what Americans do with a full day.

AI Mode is included in the data, which makes this a fresh look at what types of queries people bring to Google AI search.

Here’s what it found.

Where AI Use Runs Ahead Of Time Spent

Google compared how often a subject came up in AI conversations with how much of people’s time outside work it takes. Government services and civic obligations show the widest gap, at about twenty to one. That covers licenses, taxes, fines and voting.

Five Activities Where AI Conversations And Daily Time Diverge Share of US non-work Gemini and AI Mode conversations compared with share of US non-work active time. Work and sleep excluded. April 6–19, 2026. Time share larger 1× parity AI conversations

larger Eating and drinking



About 18× Consumer purchases



Nearly 3× Education



5.8× Professional and personal care services



More than 7× Government services and civic obligations



Almost 20×













1/20×

1/5×

1×

5×

20×

Log scale Source: Google AI & Economy ATLAS v1.0. Values show how much larger the leading share is when each activity’s share of AI conversations is compared with its share of non-work active time.

In other words, these subjects come up in AI conversations far more often than people deal with them.

Professional and personal care services show the next widest gap at more than seven to one. That includes AI conversations about doctors, lawyers, banks and salons. Education runs close to six to one. Buying things runs about three to one.

Further down, Google’s data shows gaps around homework and research, looking after your own health, hobbies, comparing things to buy, financial services, writing for fun, and fixing appliances, tools, and cars.

The gap moves in the other direction for things people do with their hands or in one place. Americans spend far more of their day eating and drinking than those subjects come up in AI conversations; the gap sits at about one to eighteen. Travel, sports, and caring for household members also come up less in AI conversations than the time Americans spend on them.

TV and movies, washing and dressing, cleaning the house, and making food all sit at the bottom. Meaning people spend far more time on these subjects than they bring them up with Google’s AI.

None of this means people overlook other subjects. Time and conversation naturally flow together everywhere, and more discussions focus on socializing and leisure than on anything else. The gaps mentioned here are where this pattern is most noticeably interrupted.

Why This Matters

Health, money, legal, and shopping questions all sit on the high side of that gap. Google shared data in May that put health, food and travel in the top ten subjects in AI Mode.

People bring those questions to Google’s AI more than their time spent on them would predict. What you can’t tell from this is whether any of it sends traffic to websites. The report covers conversations inside Google’s own products, with no click data. Same gap as the Merchant Center AI query pilot, where retailers got told what people ask without getting told whether it sent anyone anywhere.

Looking Ahead

Google calls medical, legal, money, and government questions high-friction. About half of them came in outside working hours, at night, early in the morning and on weekends. The report can’t say what would have happened without Google’s AI. A licensing question at eleven at night might have become a normal search, waited until morning, or gone unanswered.