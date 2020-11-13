Try for Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. SEJ Network

Google Core Web Vitals to Be Used as Ranking Signals & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

New page experience ranking signals for Google Search will launch in May 2021 and the PPC trends to watch for next year. Listen now to Marketing O’Clock.

Google Core Web Vitals to Be Used as Ranking Signals & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]
Advertisement

Hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are back to deliver the digital marketing news you need to know.

Plus, way more information than you ever need to know about Googlebot’s new spider sidekick.

Core Web Vitals to Be Used As Ranking Signals

Google announced new page experience ranking signals for Search that will go into effect in May 2021.

This update will combine Core Web vitals with existing search signals.

Facebook Ads Accounts Disabled

Advertisers around the world reported having their Facebook Ads account disabled on November 5.

Advertisement
Continue Reading Below

Facebook product manager Rob Leathern tweeted that this was due to a technical issue and that the mistakenly disabled accounts had been reactivated.

2021 Paid Search & Social Trends

Search Engine Journal’s Danny Goodwin interviewed 32 PPC and paid social experts to create a list of 10 trends to watch for in 2021.

The experts agreed, advertisers should expect less data, more automation, and a greater emphasis on the buyer’s journey, mobile experience, and ad platform diversification.

Download the free ebook to hear from all 32 experts.

In our Take of the Week segment, Savannah Sanchez shared her advice on best practices for Google Shopping campaigns.

Advertisement
Continue Reading Below

Then, ICYMI, some Google advertisers, like James Svoboda, are reporting poor broad match modified conversion rates for the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2020.

Andrea Cruz had the same issue and saw performance improve when she paused broad and phrase match keywords in her account.

But, Andrew Lolk reminded us why blanket statements are so dangerous.

Then, we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • Who wants to be called a “Webmaster” anymore?
  • What you need to know about the new customer acquisition goal in Google Smart Shopping campaigns.
  • When will Megaphone’s “Streaming Ad Insertion Tool” be available for Spotify podcasts?
  • Where can you find Instagram’s shopping tab in the new navigation?
  • Why your site needs an XML sitemap file.
  • How you can access exclusive Spotify podcast episodes.

Head over to the Marketing O’Clock site for more information on this week’s stories. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!

Advertisement
Continue Reading Below

Thank you to our sponsor, Upfluence!

With Upfluence’s all-in-one platform, marketers can streamline their influencer marketing campaigns and scale their influencer programs in no time.

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North

CategoryNewsSEJ Network
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Christine Zirnheld

Christine Zirnheld

Digital Marketer at Cypress North

Christine "Shep" Zirnheld is a digital marketer at Cypress North & cohost of Marketing O'Clock on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next