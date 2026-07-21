Google AI Mode Shows Ads On 1 In 3 Commercial Keywords

Google AI Mode returned a text ad on 29% of the commercial keywords in a new SE Ranking analysis, and for most of those keywords the advertiser’s domain was not among the sources the answer cited.

SE Ranking checked if the pages or domains of each keyword that produced a text ad also appeared in the sources listed by AI Mode for the same query. The domain was present 11% of the time, while the exact URL appeared 1.95% of the time. For the remaining cases, the paid ad’s advertiser was not among AI Mode’s referenced sources.

Ad Frequency Rose With CPC

Ad frequency more closely correlated with cost per click than any other factor SE Ranking examined. The CPC rate increased across three bands: 24% below $2, 32.45% from $2 to $10, and 53.56% at $10 and above. Search volume and keyword difficulty didn’t show similar patterns. Since the report doesn’t provide a model or sample sizes for each band, this indicates a correlation in the data, not a proven predictor.

Ad Presence Swung Hard By Niche

Ad presence varied by niche, dropping from 72% of Pets keywords to 2% in Healthcare. SE Ranking interprets the categories with higher ad presence as primarily for lead-generation and those with lower presence as more informational or YMYL-oriented. So, the advertising potential for an account depends on its category before considering any specific keywords.

Most Advertisers Didn’t Rank Organically Either

Advertisers rarely appeared in the organic search results for the keywords they paid for. Only 2% of paid URLs also ranked organically for the same keyword, and 15.35% at the domain level.

Part of the URL gap results from campaign landing pages that are not intended to rank, but the domain-level gap persists across the top 10, 20, and 100 rankings. SE Ranking also compared advertising and non-advertising domains matched on authority and organic presence, finding no increased citations for advertisers, although the details provided are limited for verification.

The Ad Layer Google Has Been Building

Google has gradually added ads to AI Mode. During Google Marketing Live, the company introduced two new AI mode ad formats: Conversational Discovery ads and Highlighted Answers, both embedded within AI responses. These are still in testing and not widely available yet.

This follows an annual letter from Vidhya Srinivasan, hinting at expanding AI Mode ads in 2026. Google also said AI Overview ads earn revenue similar to traditional search ads.

Why This Matters

AI Mode ads are independent, with data showing that ad placement, citations, and organic rankings often don’t align for the same keyword. Buying a slot doesn’t guarantee citations or rankings, so treat this as a separate paid channel, especially for high-CPC keywords.

The overlap between ads and citations is useful for visibility, not direct purchase. Remember, a competitor appearing in AI Mode isn’t necessarily cited as a source, as these usually don’t occur simultaneously. Monitor paid and citation presence separately.

Looking Ahead

Right now, paid ads and cited information are quite different, so you can track them separately. Google is trying out new formats like Conversational Discovery ads and Highlighted Answers, where the ad is part of the response itself, instead of being shown next to it. If these new formats become more common, the line between buying a spot and appearing in the response may start to blur.

SE Ranking sells AI Mode and competitor ad tracking. The keywords were preselected to trigger text ads and sampled about evenly across niches, so 29% reflects this test set on one date, not ad prevalence across commercial searches.

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