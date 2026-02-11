Google’s Ads Chief Details UCP Expansion, New AI Mode Ads

Google’s VP of Ads and Commerce, Vidhya Srinivasan, published her third annual letter to the industry, outlining how the company plans to connect advertising, commerce, and AI across Search, YouTube, and Gemini in 2026.

The letter covers agentic commerce, AI-powered ad formats, creator partnerships, and creative tools. Several of the announcements build on features Google previewed at NRF 2026 in January and detailed during its Q4 2025 earnings call earlier this month.

What’s New

UCP Adoption

The letter confirms that the Universal Commerce Protocol now powers purchases from Etsy and Wayfair for U.S. shoppers inside AI Mode in Search and Gemini. Google said it has received interest from “hundreds of top tech companies, payments partners and retailers” since launching UCP.

When Google announced UCP at NRF, the company said the protocol was co-developed with Shopify and that more than 20 companies had endorsed it.

Google also said UCP’s potential “extends far beyond retail,” describing it as the foundation for agentic experiences across all commercial categories.

AI Mode Ad Formats

Srinivasan wrote that Google is testing a new ad format in AI Mode that highlights retailers offering products relevant to a query and marks them as sponsored. The letter describes the format as helping “shoppers easily find convenient buying options” while giving retailers visibility during the consideration stage.

The letter also mentioned Direct Offers, the ad pilot Google introduced at NRF that lets businesses share tailored deals with shoppers in AI Mode. Google plans to expand Direct Offers beyond price-based promotions to include loyalty benefits and product bundles.

Creator-Brand Matching

Srinivasan described YouTube creators as “today’s most trusted tastemakers,” citing a Google/Kantar study of 2,160 weekly video viewers. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan outlined related creator and commerce priorities in his own annual letter last month.

The letter highlights new AI-powered tools that match brands with creator communities based on content and audience analysis. Google said it started with its “open call” feature for sourcing creator partnerships and plans to go further in 2026.

Creative Asset Stats

Google said it saw a 3x increase in Gemini-generated assets in 2025, and that Q4 alone accounted for nearly 70 million assets across AI Max and Performance Max campaigns, according to Google internal data.

Srinivasan wrote that Veo 3, Google’s video generation tool, is now in Google Ads Asset Studio alongside the previously launched Nano Banana.

AI Max Performance Claims

Srinivasan wrote that AI Max is “unlocking billions of net-new searches” that advertisers had not previously reached.

Google introduced AI Max as an expansion tool for Search campaigns and discussed its performance during the Q4 earnings call.

Why This Matters

We’ve covered each major announcement in this letter as it was made. The UCP checkout announcement came at NRF in January. The retailer tradeoff questions followed days later. The pricing controversy played out the same week. The AI Mode monetization details came through during the earnings call.

What this letter adds is a bigger picture of where Google’s leadership sees these pieces fitting together. Srinivasan says this is the year agentic commerce moves from concept to operating reality, with UCP as the connective layer across shopping, payments, and AI agents.

For advertisers, the notable updates are the expansion of Direct Offers beyond price discounts and the testing of AI Mode ad formats in travel. For ecommerce stores, the Etsy and Wayfair confirmation shows that UCP checkout is processing real transactions with recognizable retailers. But the open questions I raised in January’s coverage about Merchant Center controls, opt-in mechanics, and reporting remain unanswered.

Looking Ahead

Srinivasan’s letter didn’t include specific launch dates for the features coming later this year. Google Marketing Live, the company’s annual ads event, takes place in the spring and would be the likely venue for more detailed announcements.

Featured Image: Mijansk786/Shutterstock