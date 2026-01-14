Google: AI Mode Checkout Can’t Raise Prices

Google is disputing claims that its new AI-powered shopping checkout work could enable what critics describe as “surveillance pricing” or other forms of overcharging.

The back-and-forth started after Lindsay Owens, executive director of consumer economics think tank Groundwork Collaborative, criticized Google’s newly announced Universal Commerce Protocol and pointed to language in its public roadmap about “cross-sell and upsell modules.”

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren amplified the criticism, saying Google is “using troves of your data to help retailers trick you into spending more money.”

Google’s corporate account News from Google replied that the claims “around pricing are inaccurate,” adding that merchants are prohibited from showing higher prices on Google than what appears on their own sites.

What Triggered The Back-And-Forth

Owens wrote on X that Google’s announcement about integrating shopping into AI Mode and Gemini included “personalized upselling,” which she described as “analyzing your chat data and using it to overcharge you.”

Warren then reposted Owens’ thread and echoed the allegation in stronger terms, calling it “plain wrong” that Google would use user data to help retailers “trick you into spending more money.”

Google responded publicly on X with a thread disputing the premise.

News from Google wrote on X:

“These claims around pricing are inaccurate. We strictly prohibit merchants from showing prices on Google that are higher than what is reflected on their site, period.”

Google also addressed the “upselling” term directly:

“The term ‘upselling’ is not about overcharging. It’s a standard way for retailers to show additional premium product options that people might be interested in.”

And it added that “Direct Offers” can only move in one direction:

“‘Direct Offers’ is a pilot that enables merchants to offer a lower priced deal or add extra services like free shipping … it cannot be used to raise prices.”

Where “Upsell Modules” Shows Up

The language critics are pointing to is in the Universal Commerce Protocol roadmap, which lists “Native cross-sell and upsell modules” as an upcoming initiative, described as enabling “personalized recommendations and upsells based on user context.”

Separately, Google’s technical write-up on UCP says AI shopping experiences need support for things like “real-time inventory checks, dynamic pricing, and instant transactions” within a conversational context. The “dynamic pricing” phrasing is broad, but it is part of what critics are interpreting through a consumer protection lens.

Google’s Ads & Commerce blog post presents UCP as covering the entire shopping journey, linking it to AI Mode and Gemini, while emphasizing that retailers stay the seller of record.

Why This Matters

I have covered Google’s price accuracy enforcement going back years, including Merchant Center policies meant to prevent situations where a shopper sees one price and gets a higher one at checkout. That history is why the “prices on Google versus prices on your site” line is doing so much work in Google’s response.

The bigger picture is that Google is trying to turn AI Mode and Gemini into places where product discovery can end with a transaction. When that happens, the conversation stops being purely about relevance and starts being about pricing rules, disclosures, and what “personalization” means in practice.

Looking Ahead

If this becomes another layer of feed requirements and policy edge cases, retailers will feel it immediately. If it reduces drop-off between product discovery and checkout, Google will likely push harder to make it a default part of AI Mode shopping.

Featured Image: zikg/Shutterstock