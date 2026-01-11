Google Announces AI Mode Checkout Protocol, Business Agent

Google announced tools that let shoppers complete purchases directly within AI Mode and chat with branded AI agents in Search results.

Users can purchase from eligible product listings on Google. Retailers are still the seller of record, while the checkout happens on Google surfaces instead of the retailer’s website.

Universal Commerce Protocol Powers AI Mode Checkout

Google launched the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard for what it calls “agentic commerce.” The protocol will power checkout on eligible Google product listings in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app.

Google developed UCP with Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart. More than 20 additional companies endorsed it, including Adyen, American Express, Best Buy, Mastercard, Stripe, The Home Depot, and Visa.

Shoppers will use Google Pay with payment methods and shipping info from Google Wallet. PayPal support is coming. UCP checkout starts with eligible U.S. retailers, with global expansion planned.

Business Agent Brings Branded Chat To Search

Business Agent lets shoppers chat with brands in Search results. Google describes it as a “virtual sales associate” that can answer product questions in the brand’s voice.

The feature goes live January 12 with Lowe’s, Michael’s, Poshmark, Reebok, and others. Eligible U.S. retailers can activate and customize the agent through Merchant Center.

Google plans to add capabilities for training agents on retailer data, providing product offers, and enabling purchases within the chat experience.

Direct Offers Pilot Tests Ads In AI Mode

Google also announced Direct Offers, a new ad pilot in AI Mode. It allows advertisers to offer exclusive discounts to people searching for products.

Google gave an example of a rug search where relevant retailers could feature a special 20% discount. Retailers set up offers in campaign settings, and Google determines when to display them.

Early partners include Petco, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Samsonite, Rugs USA, and Shopify merchants.

Why This Matters

Checkout in AI Mode means a user searching for a product can research, compare, and buy without ever reaching the retailer’s site.

For ecommerce sites, this changes the traffic equation. The sale still happens, but the site visit may not. Retailers participating in UCP gain access to high-intent buyers at the moment of decision. Those who don’t participate may find their products harder to surface when users expect to complete transactions without leaving Google.

Looking Ahead

Checkout in AI Mode rolls out to eligible U.S. retailers soon. Business Agent launches January 12. Direct Offers is in pilot with select advertisers.

Google said it plans to add new Merchant Center data attributes designed for discovery in AI Mode, Gemini, and Business Agent. The company will roll out the new attributes with a small group of retailers soon before expanding more broadly.

