Google Ads Bidding Changes: What PPC Managers Need To Know About The 3 Updates

Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin announced three bidding and budgeting updates on LinkedIn, including one change scheduled to begin rolling out on August 17.

Two of the updates expand capabilities that were previously limited or unavailable to many advertisers. Smart Bidding Exploration is now available globally, while Promotion mode is entering beta for Search and Performance Max campaigns.

The third update affects how Google optimizes campaigns that are limited by budget. While Google expects only minor fluctuations during rollout, advertisers may notice temporary performance changes as campaigns recalibrate.

Here’s a closer look at what’s changing and what it could mean for advertisers.

Smart Bidding Exploration Goes Global

Smart Bidding Exploration (SBE) is designed to help campaigns find additional converting traffic beyond the queries they would normally pursue under existing bidding targets.

Google first introduced Smart Bidding Exploration ahead of Google Marketing Live 2025 as a way to help advertisers uncover additional conversion opportunities without significantly loosening bidding targets.

Marvin announced that SBE is now available globally across all languages for Search campaigns and Performance Max campaigns without a product feed.

Google is also opening a beta for Shopping advertisers, including both standard Shopping campaigns and Performance Max campaigns that use product feeds.

One reason the feature has generated interest is that it does not require advertisers to significantly loosen ROAS targets in order to pursue additional reach. Instead, Google attempts to identify incremental conversion opportunities while continuing to optimize toward existing campaign goals.

For advertisers that feel constrained by volume, this may provide another option to test growth without making major changes to campaign structure or bidding strategy.

Promotion Mode Enters Beta For Search And PMax

Google is also introducing Promotion mode in beta for Search and Performance Max campaigns.

The feature allows advertisers to temporarily increase budget flexibility and adjust ROAS tolerance around specific events such as product launches, seasonal promotions, or flash sales.

According to Marvin, Promotion mode can also be used alongside campaign total budgets.

Historically, advertisers often had to manually adjust budgets and bidding targets around promotional periods. Promotion mode appears intended to automate some of that process.

For advertisers that regularly make manual bidding adjustments around promotional periods, the feature could simplify some of that planning and give Google additional flexibility during short-term demand spikes.

Google has not yet provided details about beta eligibility or rollout availability. Advertisers should check their accounts before building campaign plans around the feature.

How Google Is Changing Budget-Limited Campaign Optimization

The third update is the one most likely to affect reporting.

Starting August 17, Google is making backend bidding target optimization changes aimed at budget-limited campaigns.

Per Marvin’s LinkedIn post, she stated:

Starting August 17, we’re making backend bidding target optimization updates to help campaigns limited by budget see more predictable performance in line with CPA and ROAS targets, especially when budgets increase.

Marvin added that when this goes into effect, Google expects a brief calibration period during which some advertisers will see minor performance fluctuations.

Google did not provide details on how long calibration may last or how significant the changes could be.

Based on Google’s description, the goal is to reduce some of the volatility that can occur when budget-constrained campaigns receive additional budget while continuing to optimize toward CPA and ROAS targets.

To give advertisers lead time, Google will begin showing notifications in Google Ads accounts starting July 6. Those notifications will include historical campaign performance data and recommendations related to the upcoming changes.

Marvin also noted that advertisers may need to adjust CPA or ROAS targets to ensure they accurately reflect business goals before the rollout begins.

What This Means For Advertisers

While all three updates focus on bidding and budgeting, they address different challenges.

Smart Bidding Exploration is aimed at advertisers looking for additional volume without making major changes to existing bidding strategies. The Shopping beta will likely attract attention from advertisers that have been looking for more ways to expand reach beyond current query coverage.

Promotion mode is focused on a different problem. Many advertisers adjust budgets and bidding targets manually around launches, seasonal promotions, and peak demand periods. If the feature performs as advertised, it could reduce some of that management overhead.

The August 17 optimization update stands apart because advertisers do not need to adopt a new feature for it to affect campaign behavior.

That makes the July 6 account notifications particularly important for teams managing budget-limited campaigns. Google’s recommendation to review CPA and ROAS targets suggests that some advertisers may discover their existing targets no longer reflect current business conditions or business goals.

For agencies, this may also be a good opportunity to proactively discuss the upcoming change with clients before the rollout begins.

What Advertisers Should Do

Smart Bidding Exploration and Promotion mode are both optional features. In my opinion, the August 17 rollout deserves the most attention because it affects campaign behavior whether advertisers adopt the new features or not.

Here are a few areas worth reviewing:

Review the July 6 account notifications and historical performance data when they become available.

Revisit CPA and ROAS targets to confirm they still align with current business goals.

Identify campaigns that regularly operate under budget constraints and monitor them closely during the rollout period.

Evaluate Smart Bidding Exploration and Promotion mode if they become available in your account and align with your campaign objectives.

Most advertisers will likely spend more time monitoring this update than making major account changes. However, campaigns that frequently hit budget limits deserve a closer review before August 17.

Final Takeaways

The Smart Bidding Exploration expansion and Promotion mode beta give advertisers additional tools to test.

The August 17 rollout is different because it affects how Google handles optimization for budget-limited campaigns behind the scenes.

Google is providing advance notice through July 6 account notifications, giving advertisers time to review existing CPA and ROAS targets before the change takes effect.

For most accounts, the update will likely be something to monitor rather than something that requires immediate action. Still, any campaign that regularly operates under budget constraints deserves a closer look before August arrives.

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