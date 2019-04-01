Google Ads Keyword Planner Now Allows Up to 10 Seed Keywords

Google Ads Keyword Planner has been updated with the ability to process up to 10 seed keywords when searching for new ideas.

That’s one of several new features in the latest update, which is designed to address common user requests.

Entering more seed keywords per search should allow users to discover a greater number of keyword opportunities.

More seed keywords may even result in more relevant keyword ideas as well.

Other New Features in Keyword Planner

The next time you log in to Keyword Planner you’ll be greeted with an alert notifying you of several new features.

As someone who regularly uses this tool for keyword research, I think one of the most useful new features will end up being the monthly keyword trends reports.

You can now see trends for individual keyword ideas by hovering over the chart in the ideas table.

Previously, it was not as easy to view historical keyword data while searching for new keyword ideas.

I reached out for feedback from other SEOs who have had an opportunity to use the new features to see what they like so far.

Amy Bishop responded with thoughts on a few different aspects of the update.

On the 10 seed keywords:

“Firstly, I’m glad we can add more seeds – I would still prefer the ability to add more than 10 but it is an improvement.”

On grouped ideas:

“The grouped ideas are reminiscent of the keyword planner a few versions back, which is useful for quickly weeding out any groups that are clearly irrelevant and zeroing in on the most relevant themes.”

On adding to existing campaigns:

“Last but not least, one of my favorite features is the ability to add keywords directly into existing campaigns and ad groups from the dropdown, which allows advertisers to research and add new keywords quickly and easily.”

There’s a lot to dig into with this update, and the feedback is all pretty positive so far.