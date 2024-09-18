Google Ads Expands AI Campaign Tools To More Languages

At the digital marketing conference DMEXCO, Google unveiled plans to expand the language capabilities of its AI-powered search campaign building tool.

The conversational AI experience, which guides advertisers through creating search campaigns with personalized recommendations, has been a hit with small businesses – those using it are 63% more likely to launch search ads with “Good” or “Excellent” Ad Strength scores.

Until now, the tool has only been available in English. However, Google will roll out support for German, French, and Spanish languages in the coming months.

Creative Asset Expansion

The AI assistant analyzes an advertiser’s website and business information to provide customized suggestions for developing high-performing search campaigns from scratch or refreshing existing efforts. Its natural language abilities allow advertisers to describe their goals and brand in their own words.

In addition to multi-language support, Google announced new creative asset generation capabilities to benefit search advertisers.

Previously limited to Performance Max campaigns, AI-powered ad image editing is expanding to search, Display, App, and Demand Gen campaign types. The company is also adding six new languages for automated ad copy and visual generation across its AI ad tools.

More Advertiser Controls

Responding to customer feedback, Google is beta launching campaign-level negative keywords for Performance Max Search campaigns. This will allow advertisers to have more control in excluding certain keywords from these AI-powered campaigns.

For Demand Gen campaigns, new optimization levers like omnichannel bidding to maximize online and in-store conversions are coming, as well as integration with Display & Video 360.

Combining AI & Human Marketers

The updates allow more businesses globally to leverage Google’s machine learning technologies throughout the search advertising process.

Google framed its AI-driven ad innovations as central to its goal of driving more substantial returns on investment for advertisers of all sizes.

Featured Image: BOY ANTHONY/Shutterstock