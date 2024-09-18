Google Ads Rolls Out New Performance Max Insights And Controls

At the digital marketing conference DMEXCO, Google announced updates to provide increased visibility and controls for advertisers using its Performance Max campaign type.

Creative Asset Reporting Enhancements

A key focus is enhanced reporting on creative assets used in Performance Max campaigns.

New conversion metrics at the asset level will show how individual images, videos, and copy are driving conversions.

An “asset coverage” report rolling out next month will identify underperforming asset groups and suggest adding elements like extra headlines or images to improve ad strength.

Streamlining Performance Analysis

Google is revamping its Performance Max “insights” reporting to combine analysis, explanations, and recommendations into a single view rather than across multiple reports.

New “target pacing” insights will track if a campaign is projected to deliver the advertiser’s target CPA or ROAS goals based on pacing. Potential contributing factors will be surfaced.

Customization of column views and visualizations is also included in Performance Max reports.

Impression Share Metrics

Google will introduce impression share metrics for Performance Max campaigns running on Search inventory.

This includes visibility for both text ads and free product listings.

More Advertiser Controls

After feedback, campaign-level negative keyword capabilities for Search campaigns will launch in beta by year-end.

Controls over assets like brand fonts, colors, and logos will also be moved from beta to general availability next month.

The updates are designed to provide more transparency into Performance Max and increase advertisers’ ability to analyze performance and maintain brand consistency.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock