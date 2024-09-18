Google Brings AI Ad Image Editing To Search, Display, & More

Advertisers on Google’s search, display, app, and demand gen campaign types will soon be able to leverage AI-powered ad image editing capabilities previously limited to Performance Max campaigns.

At the DMEXCO marketing conference, Google announced expanding access to machine learning-powered ad creative tools.

This will allow marketers to automate the production and optimization of visual assets at scale.

AI Image Editing

The core technology is Google’s “Automated Image Editing,” which can automatically enhance, edit, and generate responsive ad images based on an advertiser’s creative assets and branding guidelines.

Using machine learning models trained on advertising best practices, the AI can carry out tasks like:

Automating image resizing for different ad placements

Removing unwanted backgrounds from product images

Applying brand colors, fonts, and logos

Creating video thumbnails and social media assets

Generating entirely new images from textual descriptions

Human in the Loop

While fully automated, advertisers maintain control by being able to select their preferred edits using a “human in the loop” workflow. Multiple variations can be previewed side-by-side before publishing.

The AI image editing aims to save marketers time while optimizing creatives for better ad performance and brand consistency across channels.

More Languages Coming

In addition to Visual workflow expansions, Google announced that AI ad creative capabilities will be launched in six new languages in the coming months: German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, and Japanese.