Google Adds Guidance On JavaScript Paywalls And SEO

Google is apparently having trouble identifying paywalled content due to a standard way paywalled content is handled by publishers like news sites. It’s asking that publishers with paywalled content change the way they block content so as to help Google out.

Google updated their guidelines with a call for publishers to consider changing how they block users from paywalled content. It’s fairly common for publishers to use a script to block non-paying users with an interstitial although the full content is still there in the code. This may be causing issues for Google in properly identifying paywalled content.

A recent addition to their search documentation about JavaScript issues related to search they wrote:

“If you’re using a JavaScript-based paywall, consider the implementation. Some JavaScript paywall solutions include the full content in the server response, then use JavaScript to hide it until subscription status is confirmed. This isn’t a reliable way to limit access to the content. Make sure your paywall only provides the full content once the subscription status is confirmed.”

The documentation doesn’t say what problems Google itself is having, but a changelog documenting the change offers more context about why they are asking for this change:

“Adding guidance for JavaScript-based paywalls What: Added new guidance on JavaScript-based paywall considerations. Why: To help sites understand challenges with the JavaScript-based paywall design pattern, as it makes it difficult for Google to automatically determine which content is paywalled and which isn’t.”

The changelog makes it clear that the way some publishers use JavaScript for blocking paywalled content is making it difficult for Google to know if the content is or is not paywalled.

The change was an addition to a numbered list of JavaScript problems publishers should be aware of, item number 10 on their “Fix Search-related JavaScript Problems” page.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Kues