Google Adds AI-Powered Configuration To Search Console

Google is rolling out an experimental feature that lets Search Console users configure the Search results Performance report using natural language instead of manual filter selection.

The feature, called AI-powered configuration, translates plain-language requests into the appropriate filters and settings. You can describe the analysis you want to see, and the system handles the technical setup.

What’s New

The AI-powered configuration feature handles three types of report setup:

1. Filters

You can narrow data by query, page, country, device, search appearance, or date range through natural language.

A request like “Show me queries on phone searches that contain the word ‘sports’ in the last 6 months” applies the relevant filters automatically.

2. Comparisons

Complex date range comparisons that previously required manual configuration can now be set up through prompts like “Compare traffic for my pages that contain ‘/blog’ in this quarter to the same quarter last year.”

3. Metric Selection

The feature can display specific combinations of the four available metrics (Clicks, Impressions, Average CTR, and Average Position) based on your requests.

For example, you can ask, “Show me the Average CTR and Average Position of my queries in Spain in the last 28 days.”

Limitations

Google noted several limitations.

The feature works only with Performance reports for Search results, it doesn’t support Discover or News reports.

AI-powered configuration is designed only for configuring filters, comparisons, and metrics. It can’t sort tables or export data.

Google also cautioned that the AI can misinterpret requests. You should review suggested filters before analyzing data to make sure they match the query you intended.

Why This Matters

This feature could reduce the manual effort required to set up complex filter combinations in Search Console.

The ability to request custom date comparisons or multi-filter configurations through natural language removes several steps from the reporting process.

The accuracy caveat matters, especially for higher-stakes reporting. You’ll want to verify that the AI understood your request correctly before you rely on the data for decisions or client reporting.

Looking Ahead

Google is rolling out AI-powered configuration to a limited set of websites and will expand availability over time. No timeline for broader access was provided.

You can share feedback through the buttons in Search Console or by posting in the Google Search Central Community.

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock