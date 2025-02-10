7 Creative Ways To Leverage Video In Marketing

When it comes to digital marketing, it sometimes feels like everything’s been done before.

Browse YouTube or scroll through TikTok on any given day, and you’re likely to see the same formats over and over again.

Yet, there are always a few creators who are able to stand out, publishing unique and never-before-seen videos.

So, how do you come up with video content ideas that are uniquely new and uniquely you?

In this guide, we’re sharing some uncommon ways to use video in your marketing, plus how to get the creative juices flowing to come up with your own creative video ideas.

Think Outside The Box With Your Video Marketing

If you want to come up with 100% unique video ideas, you need to think outside the box. Easier said than done, right?

After all, generating “creative” content ideas is kind of like “don’t think of the White Elephant” (for us nerds, Ironic Process Theory): Everything you’ve already seen before is likely to influence your creative thinking.

But like ChatGPT, it’s all about giving yourself the right prompts. Here are some of the creative catalysts I like to use to drum up unique, on-brand video ideas:

1. Be The Trend

Every “trend” that’s hot on TikTok started as a unique concept.

From the “GRWM: Get Ready With Me” trend to the “Bounce When She Walk” trending audio, each video trend began with one idea.

You simply won’t know if or when something will go viral, so don’t be afraid to be that first video.

If a certain audio makes you laugh or an image sparks an idea, lean into it.

If you encounter a situation that feels relatable to your audience, turn it into a skit or tutorial.

Many of the best trends start as raw, authentic situations. The key is to create content that’s authentic but with your own unique twist.

Think:

Does this scenario, audio, image, etc., seem relatable to my audience?

What’s an unexpected spin I can put on this that no one’s done yet?

Is my idea goofy, quirky, or fun – but surprisingly simple?

Sometimes, you’ll hit gold; sometimes, you won’t. The aim shouldn’t be to force virality.

The aim should be to create something fun and interesting. If it’s good, others will want to recreate it. Then, you might find yourself becoming the trend.

2. Entertain The Hypothetical

In video marketing, there are no rules. (Well, there are, but when it comes to creativity, the sky is pretty much the limit).

There’s a huge opportunity to turn traditional concepts on their head, challenge peoples’ assumptions, and, let’s face it, ruffle some feathers in your industry.

Entertain the hypothetical. Ask the “what if” questions, and then play out the scenario in your video content.

For example:

What if the secret to happiness wasn’t personal fulfilment, but coffee?

What if, in the SEO industry, content wasn’t king but queen?

What if dog people and cat people lived in separate societies?

What if social media influencers were from Venus and everyone else was from Earth?

I know these questions seem ridiculous, but that’s the point. If you’re trying to capitalize on video content ideas that aren’t played out, you have to break the mold.

The appeal of these topics is that they grab users’ attention, especially if the conclusion isn’t what’s expected.

This prompt works even better if you are able to relate the hypothetical scenario to your industry, either flipping the script on a traditional concept or offering contrasting advice to that of other “experts” in your field.

3. Become A Mixologist

Viewers are intrigued when two seemingly unrelated concepts are mashed up together.

Marketing and horseback riding? Ecommerce and the nail salon? Christmas morning and doctor’s appointments? It’s time to practice your video mixology skills.

You’d be surprised how many connections exist between marketing a business and everyday concepts.

I mean, we see it all the time on LinkedIn, with influencers sharing what their morning cup of Joe taught them about lead generation. This type of content works because it’s unexpected, random, and gets people thinking.

Here are a few examples:

“Fishing and Client Retention: How to Keep ‘Em on the Line”

“My Visit to the Nail Salon Was a Perfect Metaphor for Product Marketing…”

“I Rage Quit My Business. Video Games, Marketing, and Painful Lessons”

Try being a video marketing mixologist. Consider how two unrelated concepts can come together, and then tie the lessons into your brand or industry.

4. “Steal” From Other Industries

Industries tend to be siloed from each other. Do Kim Kardashian fans know what’s going on in crypto, or vice versa? Maybe. But it’s less likely these viewers receive the same video feed. You can use this to your advantage.

Take a gander at what’s trending in other industries. This is easily accomplished by doing a keyword search on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok.

After a few scrolls, you’ll get a sense of what topics and formats are performing well and perhaps come up with some ideas for your own field.

For instance, the “GRWM” trend has been hot in the beauty and fashion industry for a while, but not so much in marketing.

Say you’re trying to grow your personal brand. A “GRWM as a Full-Time Web Designer” might be a fresh concept with your followers.

Another example might be the “#WomeninMaleFields” trend, where creators make ironic jokes about women working in male-dominated industries and navigating the dating scene.

If you’re a product designer, perhaps you capitalize on this trend with a video like, “Did your boyfriend help you sketch that prototype? #ProductDesigner.”

While I don’t recommend actually stealing entire video ideas, you can gain inspiration by scrolling through other industry video feeds, and applying hot trends to your own niche.

5. Up The Interactivity Factor

With artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technology at its prime, there are so many ways to add interactive components to your videos.

Where most creators play it safe with “talking head” videos, you can get creative with AR-enabled elements and “gamified” experiences.

For instance, if you own a law firm, you could create a video that simulates a virtual consultation, wherein viewers can “meet with” an attorney, navigate the intake process, and receive a step-by-step walkthrough of filing their case.

This may require advanced technical skills, but you can work with a designer to create 3D models of your office, using digital model tools like Blender.

Or, you could design a “choose your own adventure” video series that takes viewers through a unique storyline.

For example, the legal process for buying a home, starting a business, or filing a personal injury claim. Users can select their own choices, influence the outcome, and even interact with a virtual legal professional.

With all of today’s tech at our fingertips, creating personalized experiences and interactive worlds is easier than ever.

6. Do The Time Warp

Traditional “before and after” videos are played out. Time-lapse videos are in. Instead of comparing before and after images of customer results, create videos that show their journey in action.

Whether it’s a fitness program, a home renovation, or an overhaul of a client’s lead generation strategy, time-lapse videos tell a story and make viewers feel like they are part of the process.

Pair this content with a voiceover, real testimonials, and captions, and you’ve got yourself an engaging video.

These videos are easy to make with the help of transitions in video editing software like iMovie, or with the help of a professional video editor.

7. Live Video Is Not Dead

Live video streaming, like Facebook Live, has been around for a while, but many more platforms have started offering an array of live video capabilities.

This presents new opportunities to go beyond standard pre-recorded videos.

Here are a few ways to leverage live video platforms:

Facebook Live: Great for ​​growing a community, conducting Q&A sessions, and sharing tutorials. Integrates directly with Facebook Pages, Groups, and Events.

Great for ​​growing a community, conducting Q&A sessions, and sharing tutorials. Integrates directly with Facebook Pages, Groups, and Events. YouTube Live: Ideal for long-form videos and reaching a large audience. You can embed live streams on your website or share via links. Includes Super Chat and Super Stickers features for monetization.

Ideal for long-form videos and reaching a large audience. You can embed live streams on your website or share via links. Includes Super Chat and Super Stickers features for monetization. Instagram Live: Offers interactive features like polls, questions, and live guest invites. Great for behind-the-scenes footage, influencer collaborations, casual chats, and quick tips.

Offers interactive features like polls, questions, and live guest invites. Great for behind-the-scenes footage, influencer collaborations, casual chats, and quick tips. LinkedIn Live: Ideal for B2B businesses and thought leaders looking to reach other professionals. Live streaming features for webinars, industry updates, and Q&A sessions.

Ideal for B2B businesses and thought leaders looking to reach other professionals. Live streaming features for webinars, industry updates, and Q&A sessions. TikTok Live: Best suited for reaching younger audiences and fostering real-time engagement. Includes gifting and tipping options for monetization. Ideal for quick tutorials, influencer promotions, and audience Q&A.

What’s cool is that live videos can sometimes be downloaded and reposted as static videos later.

For example, Facebook Live has a “download” function where you can save your live video session and then upload it to other platforms, like YouTube or Instagram.

Video: Your Brand’s Digital Advantage

Brands that leverage video in creative, innovative ways can earn dividends in their marketing efforts.

Don’t underestimate the reach and impact of relatable, authentic content. If you have a novel idea with decent production quality, you can easily be the next hot trend.

You don’t need to be a video marketing expert to succeed. Often, the most impactful videos are based on ideas drawn from everyday life.

Look for inspiration in your work, surroundings, and customer stories. Then, add your unique spin to create a video that resonates with your audience and cuts through the noise.

Featured Image: Chay_Tee/Shutterstock