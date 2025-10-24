10 ChatGPT Alternatives You Can Try In 2025

ChatGPT is probably the most well-known large language model generative AI app. Much of its power comes from the variety of applications it has and how customisable it is, with the ability to develop innovative and customized solutions to your problems.

However, ChatGPT has limitations, and as you use different LLMs, you quickly realise they all have their nuances. So, you might want to consider an alternative to ChatGPT.

The generative AI space is changing quickly, with a variety of large language models and new competitors entering. Some are based on different data sets, some are developed for more specific applications, and some LLMs are built into search engines. Some models build on one or more other base models to serve more specific or limited use cases.

If you’ve ever found that ChatGPT is too broad, there are too many steps to get it to do what you want, or you simply want to discover what’s possible with different data sets, you should try alternative large language models. Here are a few suggestions for alternatives.

Why Should You Use A ChatGPT Alternative?

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the biggest player in the AI text generation tools market, with over 700 million weekly users, it’s not the only option. Various alternatives present unique user experiences and features not covered by ChatGPT.

For example, these alternatives may utilize different large language models (LLMs), offer video translation capabilities and prompt assistance, or have superior document organization features, aiding businesses in achieving their goals more effectively.

The ease of use among these ChatGPT alternatives varies; many feature intuitive user interfaces, facilitating a quick start without requiring prior coding knowledge.

User-friendliness and additional functionalities can make these tools better suited for certain use cases.

Now, let’s explore these nine ChatGPT alternatives for anyone who wants to experiment and find ways to introduce AI into their workflow.

1. DeepSeek-R1

DeepSeek-R1 is an open-source AI model that is now considered ChatGPT’s Chinese-made direct competitor. Founded in 2023, the Chinese company released DeepSeek-R1 in January 2025 and is noted for being more cost-effective than ChatGPT. Upon its launch, it caused disruption in the AI Market with NVIDIA stock plunging by 17% in just one day. Note, in some OSS communities, they don’t consider R1 to be fully open source.

The disruption was mostly from DeepSeek reporting that it was trained on a budget of under $6 million, although this is now being widely contested. DeepSeek also claims to ‘rival the most advanced closed-source models globally’.

Whatever it costs, DeepSeek’s token-based pricing structure is highly competitive in comparison to its main rivals, making it a valuable consideration for your business.

Pricing Details DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp (Non-thinking Mode) Input Tokens: $0.28 per million (cache miss), $0.028 per million (cache hit).

Output Tokens: $0.42 per million. General-purpose model.

Suitable for tasks like mathematics, coding, and natural language reasoning. DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp (Thinking Mode) Same as above: Input Tokens: $0.28 per million (cache miss), $0.028 per million (cache hit).

Output Tokens: $0.42 per million. Optimized for complex reasoning tasks.

Excels in advanced coding and logical reasoning.

We tested it with this prompt: “When were U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s four daughters—Margaret, Jessie, Elizabeth, and Eleanor—born?”

US President Woodrow Wilson didn’t have a 4th daughter, and the name “Elizabeth” we supplied in the prompt is false information. It is hallucinating because this is deeper information from the president’s personal life and is less likely to be used in training.

However, when prompted: “List names of four daughters of President Woodrow Wilson?” It responds correctly.

As DeepSeek-R1 is an open-source model, the real value lies in its self-deployed version, which allows anyone to install and run a highly accurate AI chatbot API, similar to ChatGPT, on their own server without relying on third-party providers.

This capability accelerates AI-based SaaS development by reducing dependency on external services, lowering operational costs, and enabling businesses to fine-tune models for their specific needs. Companies can now build custom AI applications with full control over data privacy, performance optimization, and scalability.

This is why DeepSeek is positioned as the #1 competitor to OpenAI on our list, as it directly challenges OpenAI’s API-driven business model by offering a self-hosted alternative.

Be aware that the terms for online models and the self-hosted version differ, with only the self-hosted model ensuring greater privacy and control over data. It’s also worth noting that some governments are issuing bans on DeepSeek on the grounds of national security.

What Users Say

Although several users prefer to use ChatGPT in research-related tasks and for faster responses to context, others praise DeepSeek for giving them exactly what they need in code generation and debugging. On Reddit, LengthyLegato114514 mentioned, “In terms of code-related use cases, IMO Claude = DeepSeek = o1 > 4o.”

However, hallucinations are still a concern just like with ChatGPT. A user named Waterbottles_solve stated, “DeepSeek seems to not know about many subjects and hallucinates.”

On YouTube, Bernard Marr notes that “coders, technical researchers, and someone who needs speed and precision, DeepSeek may be a great fit. But for creativity, flexibility, and multitasking, ChatGPT remains a strong contender.

2. Google Gemini

Google Gemini (Formerly Bard) is Google’s answer to ChatGPT. It is an experimental AI conversational service powered by Google’s Gemini Pro 1.0.

Simply put, Gemini is another AI chatbot that is like ChatGPT.

Google Gemini has free and paid tiers. It also has the advantage of being integrated with Google search, which provides real-time information.

Pricing Details Google Gemini Free (basic Gemini access with a Google Account) With access to 2.5 Flash and limited access to 2.5 Gemini Pro.

You can edit prompts, export answers into Google Docs and Gmail, or listen to responses.

Double-checking response via Google search.

Image generation with Imagen 4.

Works faster than ChatGPT when performing web searches. Google AI Pro $19.99/mo The Gemini app includes higher access to Gemini 2.5 Pro model with a cap of 100 prompts per day.

You can get higher access to video creation, Veo 2 and limited access to Veo 3.

1000+ month of AI credits to Flow (AI filmmaking tool) and Whisk (experimental visualization tool)

Supports uploads (Docs, Sheets, PDFs).

Integrates with Gmail/Google Docs with 2 TB total storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Google AI Ultra $249.99/mo Up to 500 prompts per day for Gemini 2.5 Pro, which Google claims is the most capable model and can handle highly complex tasks like coding and logical reasoning.

Includes Deep Think with 10 prompts per day at a 192,000-token context window for more complex reasoning tasks.

1000+ a month of AI credits to Flow (AI filmmaking tool) and Whisk (experimental visualization tool)

Upload spreadsheets, Google Docs, PDFs, etc.

Integrated with Google’s apps such as Gmail, Google Docs, and more.

30 TB storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail, along with a YouTube Premium Individual Plan.

I tested how Gemini answers based on real-time data and how it compares to “ChatGPT browse with Bing.”

I tested the same questions by trying to fool chatbots and got the right answers from Gemini and ChatGPT. The questions I’ve asked:

This month, [a] big stone has dropped in Mexico from the sky. Tell me more about it, where it did drop, and [the] damages it caused.

This month, [a] big comet has dropped in Mexico. Tell me more about it, where it did drop, and [the] damages it caused.

Both Gemini and ChatGPT were able to produce the right answers.

This is one of the simple ways to challenge chatbots and see how accurate they are. I always recommend doing this with questions in your area of expertise to understand to what extent you can trust the output of chatbots.

Finally, I highly recommend that you carefully review Gemini’s privacy policy. It states that your conversations may be stored for up to three years as Gemini app activity is turned on by default, and up to 72 hours if you turn it off.

Most importantly, remember that human reviewers may review your conversations to improve the system. Google explicitly asks not to enter any confidential information (such as passwords, corporate data, API keys, etc.) into Gemini.

Please don’t enter confidential information in your conversations or any data you wouldn’t want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies.

As a general rule, you should avoid sharing private data with chatbots unless the tool explicitly states that it will not use your data for training purposes.

Typically, the paid versions of chatbots offer this level of privacy, but it is still advised to check that before usage.

What Users Say

Some users expressed dissatisfaction from older Gemini versions giving confusing or contradicting answers.

Web app issues also cropped up after a prompt to sign a new terms of service. On the other hand, Gemini Advanced has been praised by users for writing and creativity, along with easy integration of Google services like Workplace.

Their most recent major release, Gemini 2.5 model family (Pro, Flash, and Flash-Lite) may improve user experience, including newer capabilities to handle different types of inputs and outputs.

3. Microsoft Copilot (Formerly Bing Chat)

Microsoft Copilot integrates well with Microsoft products, especially Edge, and is accessible directly from the app menu. It facilitates on-the-go interactions, enabling users to ask questions about web content.

It also claims document summarization features such as PDFs or webpages.

While image generation with ChatGPT is only available to Plus users, image generation with Copilot is available to all users.

Copilot handled the comet test questions well and generated valid responses.

However, when I tried another question – “Why did former 45th USA president Hillary Clinton oppose the Trans-Pacific Partnership?” – that contained the false claim “former 45th USA president Hillary Clinton,” Copilot produced a partially wrong answer by stating that Hillary Clinton was 45th president of the United States. She wasn’t.

On the contrary, ChatGPT handled it well by correcting me that Hillary Clinton wasn’t the 45th U.S. president; Google Gemini didn’t answer, but it directed me to use Google search instead.

I added the following context to the above question, hoping it would guide the chatbot to refine its information retrieval dataset and identify the error in my query: “Imagine you know all about the history of the USA elections and [are an] expert in politics…”

But no luck.

Copilot produced the same false claim.

When you’re conducting research and inadvertently include an error in your question, there’s a chance the chatbot may not identify your error.

This example demonstrates why you can’t blindly rely on AI chatbots for research. Remember to use them critically and cross-check information with other reliable sources.

Chatbots often generate answers based on probability-based predictions – not factual accuracy – and your input may not match with recognizable patterns in its training data.

To conclude, Microsoft Copilot is a viable option for those who are looking to integrate their chat interactions and web browsing experiences, with the option to upgrade to Copilot Pro.

Pricing Details Copilot Free to use (Ad-supported). Three chat modes allow for different interaction settings.

Image generation.

Integration into Microsoft products like Edge Browser and Skype.

Microsoft Edge app menu enables users to ask questions about web content. Microsoft 365 Copilot (Individual) Individual plans range from $9.99/month to $19.99/month Priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo during peak times.

Integration with Word, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, and other Microsoft 365 apps. Microsoft 365 Copilot (Business) Business plans range from $30/month per user (paid yearly) to $36/month, bundled with Microsoft 365 Business Basic (paid yearly), for commercial customers only. Integration with Word, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, and other Microsoft 365 apps.

Privacy features claim to protect sensitive data.

Have access to organizational resources or content within Microsoft 365 and can answer questions regarding company documents accessible to it.

As of October 1, 2025, the company will discontinue selling Copilot Pro. Existing Copilot Pro and Microsoft 365 Personal or Family customers can then switch to Premium. (Source)

What Users Say

CoPilot seems to excel at autocompleting code, which helps productivity for users who are programmers.

Users also praised its integration with the Microsoft 360 ecosystem and some mention a frustrating learning curve with CoPilot especially with users who aren’t as experienced in writing specifications.

4. Grok (xAI)

Launched last July 9, 2025. Grok 4 is the latest version of the chatbot from Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI. X (formerly Twitter) users are familiar with the chatbot integration that’s now competing with the likes of the mentioned AI tools above (ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini). Grok 4 builds on Grok 3 by processing queries with deeper logical chains.

We tested both Grok 3 and Grok 4 with an SEO-related query prompt about a robots.txt file:

Grok misinterpreted the line Disallow: /[0-9]* and assumed it was a valid pattern that blocks numeric URLs.

/[0-9]* rule will match only URLs that start with /[0-9] and doesn’t recognize the rule as a regular expression. It was confident in its audit, demonstrating that advanced AI models like Grok can hallucinate subtle technical details.

What Users Say

Redditor RemarkableFriend6069 says Grok’s real-time X/Twitter integration “is probably Grok’s most significant unique selling point. While other AIs can browse the indexed web (which has a delay), Grok has direct, real-time access to the X platform’s data stream,” and went on praise it for having the capacity to answer about live conversations, breaking news, and event summarization, along with less evasive answers on sensitive topics.

However, users think Grok is obsessed with real-time. Poster ExcludedImmortal complained about Grok’s constant time stamping, along with sarcasm. Though its cheeky and rebellious personality is on purpose.

Additionally, Pearadux67 says, “Grok gives me the date and time really often…” and continued, “Also, if I mention various dates and events during a discussion Grok can get a bit turned around.”

5. Jasper.ai

Jasper.ai is a conversational AI engine that uses large language models developed by OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and others, including their own customized model.

It is designed for business use cases like marketing and sales. It can also provide writing inspiration and assist marketing or sales teams like ChatGPT.

I tested the same prompt about “comets” on Jaspet.ai chat, and it corrected me when I used the word “comet” but not when I replaced it with the word “stone.”

In this case, the incorrect term “stone” steered Jasper.ai away from the accurate context, leading to a faulty response. It also gave a partially incorrect answer to the prompt on “Hillary Clinton.”

This is another example that underscores the importance of fact-checking AI-generated content, as it may contain misinformation. This doesn’t mean you should avoid using chatbots; rather, it should serve as guidance for correctly using them.

Jasper.ai offers a user interface that allows you to organize your documents into folders and create templates.

Pricing Pros Jasper.ai Pricing starts at $59 per month (if paid yearly) or $69 per month (if paid monthly)

7-day free trial available for Pro.

Custom pricing for Business. Access to Brand voice feature.

Instant marketing campaign generator.

Long-form and more convenient editor.

Pre-built templates (50 plus).

Plagiarism checker through Copyscape integration.​

Claims to work with 30 different languages.

Chrome extension offered.

AI image generation

What Users Say

According to some Reddit reviews, Jasper.ai is fast in producing quality content, and also has many integrations with Zapier, Grammarly, and more.

However, users like YouTuber Creatoregg said although the output was similar, ChatGPT was easier to use, the user interface was more straightforward and easier to reply to make edits for a blog post. Some users on the subreddit r/JasperAI also think it is too expensive.

6. Claude (Anthropic)

Claude (by Anthropic) is an AI assistant capable of performing a wide range of conversational and text-processing tasks.

The development of Claude is based on Anthropic’s research into training AI systems to be helpful, honest, and harmless.

Claude can help with use cases such as complex reasoning, summarization, search, Q&A, coding, and more. It is available through a chat interface and API in their developer console.

When I tested it with the prompt about “comets,” it gave a correct answer, understanding the context that I meant “comet,” instead. It also handled the prompt about “Hillary Clinton” well and corrected me in the answer that she was the Secretary of State.

However, when I compared the coding capabilities of Claude with ChatGPT, ChatGPT was better as it gave a complete answer.

Anthropic offers three versions of Claude: Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, and Claude 3 Haiku, with the latter being a lighter, less expensive, and faster option.

Pricing Details Subscription Claude Pro: $17 per person/month (annual), $20 (if billed per month).

Claude Max: $100 per person billed monthly

Claude Team: $25 per person/month (annual), $30 (if billed per month). Premium seat, including Claude Code at $150.

Claude Enterprise: Custom pricing for businesses.

Claude Sonnet 4.5: $3 per million tokens.

Claude Opus 4.1: $15 per million tokens.

Claude 3.5 Haiku: $0.80 per million tokens. Stronger accuracy than other models.

Claims to have superior creativity.

A caveat: Anthropic notes in its privacy policy that it will collect any private and personal data (passwords, API keys, etc.) you enter in the chat.

Even though it takes extra steps to de-identify private information, it may still use such data to train its model if you opt in. Retention of data can extend up to five years.

What Users Say

On Reddit, Claude users say its Projects feature and nuance in creative writing give them an advantage, while the downside for many is its message limit and confusion in picking between models.

YouTuber Paul Solt also shares the sentiment, saying that he doesn’t understand the pricing model, and the usage limit makes him hesitate.

7. Perplexity

Perplexity.AI is designed to understand user queries through follow-up questions, summarize relevant findings, and pull information from diverse sources to provide a comprehensive view.

As reported by its CEO, Aravind Srinivas, it already has 10 million monthly active users.

It uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 API and Claude and responds by citing websites and offering users follow-up questions to dive deeper into a particular topic.

It did an excellent job with the “comets” test prompt and produced a valid response. However, it didn’t catch my mistake in the prompt about “Hillary Clinton” being the 45th U.S. president, and even confirmed that she was.

However, Perplexity.AI is well-suited for conversational search and information retrieval.

Its objective is to improve the user’s ability to find accurate information efficiently, and it is a decent alternative to Google as a search engine. As noted, however, you should always double-check the accuracy of outputs.

Pricing Pros Perplexity Standard (Free): $0/ 0/month, unlimited concise queries (fast answers), limited Pro queries per day.

Pro (Individual): $20/month Unlimited usage for both concise and Pro queries (in-depth answers) and 500 deep research queries a day, model selection, up to 500 uploads per space

Max: $200/month or $2000 annually, everything in Pro plan plus unlimited access to full suite of advanced AI models, Max Assistant on Comet (browser), unlimited Labs queries, priority support

Enterprise Pro: $40/month per seat or $400/year with nearly unlimited usage, unlimited collaborators, 500 file uploads, flexible pricing for 250+ seats, and more. More versatile and comprehensive than other options, users can delve deeper into their initial queries by asking subsequent follow-up questions.

Ability to source information in real-time with links to all sources.

What Users Say

Users on Reddit say Perplexity excels in complex answers for research and how you can generate a web page to share on the Pro version.

However, it cannot “draft” documents, and according to YouTuber Andy Stapleton, it doesn’t do as well in data analysis as ChatGPT and is better used for academic research.

8. Elicit

Elicit is a platform that calls itself an AI research assistant, claiming it can help with research and other tasks.

Its primary ability is a feature called Literature Review. When you submit a query, Elicit will provide summaries from relevant research papers and documents related to your question.

This tool can help you quickly find and view the broad strokes of sources.

However, just like with all LLMs, there’s always the risk of hallucination. You should always verify the information that it pulls from sources and not rely on it primarily for research. It could be a great starting point.

Pricing Pros Elicit Elicit Basic (Free): Unlimited searches across 125 million papers, summarize and chat with up to 4 papers at once, extract data from 20 PDFs monthly, and view sources for answers.

Plus: $12 per month or $120 per year.

Pro: $49 per month or $499 per year, billed annually. Particularly suited for automating data extraction work.

Export to CSV, RIS, BIB

Extract information from tables within research papers.

Ability to extract data from 1,200 PDFs annually (100 monthly), unlimited high-accuracy mode columns.

What Users Say

A Redditor praised Elicit as great for data extraction and discovery, and also a fantastic tool for finding relevant research papers and summarizing, as it cites its sources when answering – an advantage for grad school students.

However, some find the subscription too expensive compared to free alternatives.

9. Learnt.ai

Learnt.ai has been specifically created for the needs of education professionals.

Using the GPT language generation model, it can generate human-like text for learning objectives, icebreakers, assessment questions, and more.

It can help with tedious tasks, like manually creating lesson plans, learning objectives, and assessment questions. Automating these processes can help you save valuable time and effort.

Pricing Pros Learnt.ai Free: Free to use with basic features.

Starter: $6/month with unlimited composer generations.

Essentials: $9/month that includes 2nd generation tools.

Professional: $39/month with over 20 AI sidekicks, early access to new features, and priority support. Tailored for educational professionals: Assists in creating lesson plans, learning objectives, assessment questions, and other educational resources.

Designed to augment, not replace, inspiring users to create content while saving time and effort.

10. Otter

Otter.ai can be used to record and automatically transcribe both in-person and virtual meetings.

It can auto-join Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams meetings to record audio, write notes, capture slides, and generate a summary of the meeting.

It is possible to ask questions about meeting discussions, and OtterPilot will answer instantly. This is potentially huge for saving time and improving how you manage meetings.

Here’s the cost associated with using the platform:

Pricing Pros Otter Free Plan: Basic functions.

Pro Plan: $8.33/month (billed annually).​

Business Plan: $19.99/month (billed annually).

Enterprise: Custom pricing for businesses. Transcription services.

Real-time conversational question and answer support.

Generates meeting-specific insights and content.

Otter AI Chat feature for real-time collaboration and question-answering in meetings.​

What Users Say

On the subreddit r/Journalism, Otter gives this reviewer an advantage in their TV and radio work as it can transcribe, play audio from a highlighted line, and give the time. However, the bulk export of your own recordings is a paid feature, as a Redditor laments.

We should note that generative AI tools, which are based on algorithms and trained on datasets, can often produce inaccurate or outdated content. This is because they generate the ‘most likely’ answer based on statistical likelihood, which may not be correct.

These tools lack real-world experience and emotions and are incapable of interpreting or understanding information, performing subconscious processing, or ethical reasoning.

They can assist in the writing process or help with tedious tasks, but cannot replace human judgment. Users should critically review and fact-check AI-generated content, especially in sensitive or professional areas.

In addition, due to continuing unresolved legal proceedings, SEJ recommends that you do not publish the unedited outputs of generative AI or claim them as original work.

When considering use cases for generative AI chatbots, you must also consider privacy and information security. Not all models and tiers are private.

The Future Of ChatGPT And The AI Marketplace

There are many wide-ranging applications for ChatGPT use, and new applications and processes are being released at a lightning pace.

Some have even heralded the rise of ChatGPT as the end of SEO.

While ChatGPT can be used for some things, it cannot replace a real SEO professional. There is still too much analysis and creativity required that a human mind can do, but ChatGPT cannot.

ChatGPT cannot reliably write error-free content.

If you’re writing a piece of content for a specific industry that requires specialized knowledge, you must also possess that knowledge. This enables you to verify and check that ChatGPT is actually correct.

ChatGPT cannot create more sophisticated SEO strategies. It cannot come up with a complete response that answers the question, “What happened to my website when the Google update hit last month?”

Though it might create a rough approximation based on already written articles, it won’t diagnose and figure out that issue for you.

Generative AI is introducing the concept of discovery engines which SEOs are considering for how this will impact on their clients. However. SEO is not dead – it is just evolving as it always has.

