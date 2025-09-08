Google Publishes Exact Gemini Usage Limits Across All Tiers

Google has published exact usage limits for Gemini Apps across the free tier and paid Google AI plans, replacing earlier vague language with concrete numbers marketers can plan around.

The Help Center update covers daily caps for prompts, images, Deep Research, video generation, and context windows, and notes that you’ll see in-product notices when you’re close to a limit.

What’s New

Until recently, Google’s documentation used general phrasing about “limited access” without specifying amounts.

The Help Center page now lists per-tier allowances for Gemini 2.5 Pro prompts, image generation, Deep Research, and more. It also clarifies that practical caps can vary with prompt complexity, file sizes, and conversation length, and that limits may change over time.

Google’s Help Center states:

“Gemini Apps has usage limits designed to ensure an optimal experience for everyone… we may at times have to cap the number of prompts, conversations, and generated assets that you can have within a specific timeframe.”

Free vs. Paid Tiers

On the free experience, you can use Gemini 2.5 Pro for up to five prompts per day.

The page lists general access to 2.5 Flash and includes:

100 images per day

20 Audio Overviews per day

Five Deep Research reports per month using 2.5 Flash).

Because overall app limits still apply, actual throughput depends on how long and complex your prompts are and how many files you attach.

Google AI Pro increases ceilings to:

100 prompts per day on Gemini 2.5 Pro

1,000 images per day

20 Deep Research reports per day (using 2.5 Pro).

Google AI Ultra raises those to

500 prompts per day

200 Deep Research reports per day

Includes Deep Think with 10 prompts per day at a 192,000-token context window for more complex reasoning tasks.

Context Windows and Advanced Features

Context windows differ by tier. The free tier lists a 32,000-token context size, while Pro and Ultra show 1 million tokens, which is helpful when you need longer conversations or to process large documents in one go.

Ultra’s Deep Think is separate from the 1M context and is capped at 192k tokens for its 10 daily prompts.

Video generation is currently in preview with model-specific limits. Pro shows up to three videos per day with Veo 3 Fast (preview), while Ultra lists up to five videos per day with Veo 3 (preview).

Google indicates some features receive priority or early access on paid plans.

Availability and Requirements

The Gemini app in Google AI Pro and Ultra is available in 150+ countries and territories for users 18 or older.

Upgrades are tied to select Google One paid plans for personal accounts, which consolidate billing with other premium Google services.

Why This Matters

Clear ceilings make it easier to scope deliverables and budgets.

If you produce a steady stream of social or ad creative, the image caps and prompt totals are practical planning inputs.

Teams doing competitive analysis or longer-form research can evaluate whether the free tier’s five Deep Research reports per month cover occasional needs or if Pro’s daily allotment, Ultra’s higher limit, and Deep Think are a better fit for heavier workloads.

The documentation also emphasizes that caps can vary with usage patterns, so it’s worth watching the in-app limit warnings on busy days.

Looking Ahead

Google notes that limits may evolve. If your workflows depend on specific daily counts or large context windows, it’s sensible to review the Help Center page periodically and adjust plans as features move from preview to general availability.

