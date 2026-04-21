ChatGPT Ads Now Offer CPC Bidding Between $3 And $5: Report

Digiday reports that an early version of ChatGPT’s ads manager, available to a subset of pilot advertisers, now shows cost-per-click bids ranging from $3 to $5, based on screenshots reviewed and verified by the publication.

Until now, advertisers in the pilot have paid on a CPM basis, meaning a flat rate per 1,000 impressions served. CPC pricing lets buyers pay only when a user clicks. Digiday reported the option is available to marketers already testing advertising in the pilot, not as a broad rollout. OpenAI didn’t respond to Digiday’s request for comment.

Pricing Has Been Falling Since Launch

The CPC addition follows a drop in ChatGPT ad pricing since the pilot launched on February 9, 2026.

CPMs have fallen from $60 at launch to as low as $25 in some cases, per Digiday’s earlier reporting. Digiday also reported the minimum spend commitment has fallen from $250,000 at launch to $50,000, alongside the quiet release of a self-serve ads manager that gives a subset of pilot advertisers the ability to monitor impressions and clicks in real time.

What CPC Pricing Means For Buyers

CPM and CPC pricing serve different advertiser bases. Brand advertisers tend to plan around CPM. Performance marketers, who account for the majority of online ad spend, prefer to pay for clicks rather than impressions.

Adding CPC bidding opens the channel to a buyer category that has largely sat out the pilot. Nicole Greene, VP analyst at Gartner, told Digiday that the pricing change lets advertisers directly compare their results on OpenAI with those on other major platforms.

What ChatGPT clicks are worth depends on where they land relative to existing channels. According to ad agency Adthena (cited by Digiday), Meta CPCs run three to five times cheaper than Google Search, not because Meta’s inventory is worse, but because the intent behind those clicks is different. Social platform users tend to browse without a specific goal, while search users typically have one in mind.

The pricing drops ChatGPT into the same intent-and-value debate advertisers already face when comparing social clicks with search clicks.

Why This Matters

CPC bidding moves ChatGPT advertising into a territory where performance marketers can plan campaigns and compare costs directly against Google and Meta. Combined with the lower minimum spend, the channel is accessible to a wider buyer base than the enterprise tier that defined its launch.

SEJ’s Brooke Osmundson covered the implications for paid media teams in her analysis of whether ChatGPT Ads warrant real budget yet.

A CPM-only enterprise pilot has, in roughly 10 weeks, become a self-serve channel with a $50,000 minimum, lower CPMs, and now CPC pricing visible to a subset of advertisers. Each step down has opened the channel to a different category of buyer.

Looking Ahead

Paid media teams running search and social campaigns should compare ChatGPT’s clicks for intent quality and conversions. Measurement tools are limited and inconsistent, so teams must plan proxy measurement until OpenAI’s reporting improves.

OpenAI is hiring its first advertising marketing science leader, per Digiday. Until that role is filled, advertisers will be evaluating ChatGPT clicks largely on faith.