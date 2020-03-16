Bing Launches an Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Map

Bing is making an effort to keep people up-to-date on the spread of COVID-19 with an interactive tracking map.

People can use the map to find out the amount of confirmed cases per country, including currently active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. Information on US cases is broken down state-by-state.

Clicking on an individual country or state will bring users to relevant news stories and videos. The timeliness of stories varies in each region, with some less than an hour old and others as old as two days.

Information in Bing’s new map seems to be updated as news breaks. For example, as I was writing this article news broke about PM Justin Trudeau shutting down Canada’s borders and it’s already showing up in the map.

Data provided by the map is being pulled from the following sources:

World Health Organization (WHO)

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Wikipedia

Bing now joins Google in the effort keep citizens informed about the coronavirus outbreak. Google is in the process of developing an informational website, but there’s no word yet on when it will launch or what exactly it will contain.

Also see: