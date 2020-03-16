Google Advises Support for Google Ads & GMB May Be Unavailable or Delayed

Google is notifying people that support for Google Ads and Google My Business may be delayed or completely unavailable for the time being.

The delay and lack of availability is, of course, a result of the ongoing coronavirus situation as Google is currently operating with a limited team.

From the Google Ads help section:

“Important update: As a precautionary health measure for our phone and chat support specialists in light of COVID-19, some Google Ads support options may be unavailable or delayed. You can still reach us through the Contact Us form. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience. This message will be updated as the situation changes.”

A similar message also appears on all Google My Business help pages:

“As a precautionary health measure for our support specialists in light of COVID-19, we’re operating with a limited team. Thanks for your patience, as it may take longer than usual to connect with us. For additional support, consult the Help Center.”

Other Measures Taken By Google

Other measures Google is taking in light of COVID-19 include:

Building a nationwide coronavirus information website.

Making premium features of Google Hangouts Meet free for everyone, in an effort to assist remote workers.

Promoting a campaign from the World Health Organization on the Google homepage.

Directing YouTube users to videos from the CDC.

Removing thousands of pieces of content related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information.

For more information on all of Google’s efforts to help with the COVID-19 situation thus far, see the company’s blog post here.