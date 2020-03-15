Get Your Report for Free!
Advertisement

Google Makes Premium Version of Hangouts Meet Free As More People Work Remotely

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 53
    SHARES
  • 95
    READS
Google Makes Premium Version of Hangouts Meet Free As More People Work Remotely

Google is waiving the fees on the premium version of Hangouts Meet to assist businesses and schools operating remotely.

In a blog post, Google states:

“As more employees, educators, and students work remotely in response to the spread of COVID-19, we want to do our part to help them stay connected and productive.”

The paid version of Hangouts Meet will be free until July 1. Some of the premium features businesses and schools can benefit from the most during this time include:

  • An increased limit of 250 participants per call.
  • Live streaming with an increased audience limit of up to 100,000 viewers within a domain.
  • The ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive.

This will no doubt assist businesses with holding large meetings online, giving company-wide presentations, and saving meetings for others to view at a later time.

“… as more businesses adjust their work-from-home policies and adopt reduced travel plans in response to COVID-19, we’re helping to ensure that all globally distributed teams can still reliably meet face to face, even if employees are not in the same location.”

These features are typically available only in the Enterprise edition of G Suite, as well as the G Suite Enterprise for Education. From now until July they will be available at no additional cost to all customers.

Source: Google

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • More Articles
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok