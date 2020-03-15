Google Confirms It Is Now Building a Nationwide Coronavirus Info Site

Google is working with the US government to develop a website informing people about coronavirus, in addition to other measures.

This is an entirely different website than the one announced on Friday, which is being developed by an Alphabet-owned company called Verily.

Unlike Verily’s website, which is being designed to serve the Bay Area only, Google’s website is being designed for nationwide use.

Another key difference is Verily’s website will primarily be used to direct Bay Area residents to nearby COVID-19 testing locations. Google’s website, according to an announcement on Twitter, is designed to provide a wider range of information.

“We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities… Google is partnering with the US Government in developing a nationwide website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk and testing information.“

Additional Measures

The company notes that additional measures will be taken, including a rare Google home page promotion.

“This is in addition to other measures we are taking, including: a Google “home page promotion” to promote greater awareness of simple measures citizens can take to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Lastly, Google mentions it will be promoting authoritative sources of information in search results, as well as YouTube search results. Conversely, misinformation such as conspiracy theories will be demoted.

