How To Identify And Solve Click Fraud In Paid Media – Ask A PPC

This week’s Ask a PPC addresses one of advertisers’ most frustrating fears:

“I suspect my account has click fraud. What checks can I do to confirm this, and what can I do about it?”

Click fraud is easily one of the most frustrating pitfalls in managing a paid media account. Whether it shows up as bots on low‑quality apps, suspicious display placements, or highly sophisticated schemes that mimic real search behavior, click fraud is real.

That said, not every odd click pattern, low cost-per-click, or disappointing conversion rate is the result of fraud. In many cases, what looks like click fraud is actually the outcome of campaign settings, targeting choices, or creative mismatches.

In this article, we will cover:

How to distinguish click fraud from human‑driven performance issues.

What ad platforms proactively do to protect advertisers.

What you can do when click fraud is genuinely present.

A quick note on perspective: I am a Microsoft Ads employee. This article is platform‑agnostic, and the guidance shared here applies broadly across paid media platforms.

1. Distinguishing Click Fraud From Human Error

Before assuming malicious intent, it is critical to audit whether your own campaign setup could be creating performance patterns that resemble click fraud.

There are several common scenarios where human behavior can look suspicious at first glance.

Start With Where Your Budget Is Going

The first question to ask is simple: Is the majority of my spend going to placements I intentionally targeted?

If the answer is no, that is your first red flag.

Review placement and domain reports carefully.

Identify whether spend is flowing to sites, apps, or partner placements you do not recognize.

If you see unfamiliar placements, open those URLs on a device or browser where you are comfortable evaluating risk.

If a placement feels spammy, low‑quality, or clearly misaligned with your brand, exclude it immediately. If the placement appears legitimate but you cannot realistically see how a user would engage with the ad, that may indicate fraudulent behavior.

In either case, exclusion is the right move, followed by a conversation with platform support. Ad platforms have a vested interest in removing low‑quality or fraudulent inventory.

Review Location Targeting Settings Closely

Location targeting is one of the most common sources of perceived click fraud.

When advertisers enable “People who show interest in your target locations,” they are effectively allowing global eligibility. This can lead to traffic from regions with higher bot activity or from users who appear suspicious simply because they are unlikely to convert.

If you choose to use “showing interest in,” consider adding an additional layer of geographic exclusions to ensure your ads only serve where you truly intend.

Evaluate Creative For Accidental Click Risk

Ad creative can also create misleading signals.

Display ads with prominent buttons can invite accidental clicks.

Creative that does not clearly communicate value may generate curiosity clicks without intent.

Small screens increase the risk of fat‑finger clicks.

In these cases, the issue is not fraud. It is design. Adjusting creative can often resolve the problem.

2. What Ad Platforms Proactively Do To Prevent Click Fraud

While I cannot speak for every ad platform, there are shared principles across the industry.

Platforms Are Incentivized To Protect Inventory Quality

If inventory performs poorly, advertisers stop investing. That creates a strong incentive for platforms to maintain secure, valuable placements.

One example from Microsoft Ads is a policy requiring Search Partner publishers to implement Microsoft Clarity. This allows deeper insight into user behavior and helps identify invalid or fraudulent activity before advertisers are exposed to it.

Other platforms have similar verification and monitoring systems in place, even if the tools differ.

Advertisers Are Not Charged For Invalid Clicks

Another core principle is that advertisers should not pay for fraudulent activity.

Most platforms continuously review clicks. When invalid or fraudulent clicks are detected, those costs are credited back to the advertiser. These credits may not appear immediately, as click validation takes time, but they are visible in platform reporting.

If you believe a significant spike in fraudulent clicks was missed, you should contact support. Platforms expect and encourage those conversations.

3. What You Can Do When Click Fraud Is Real

Once you have ruled out configuration and creative issues, and click fraud still appears present, there are concrete actions you can take.

Consider Click Fraud Mitigation Tools

If fraudulent clicks represent 40% or more of your traffic, I would recommend investing in a third‑party solution.

These tools typically focus on:

IP‑based blocking for simpler threats.

Behavioral pattern detection for advanced schemes.

Be aware that consent requirements can complicate implementation in certain regions, particularly where third‑party cookie consent is required. In markets with fewer restrictions, these tools are easier to deploy.

Use AI And Automation Where Possible

Some advertisers choose to build their own systems using AI to identify patterns and automatically exclude malicious IPs. This can be effective when done carefully and within privacy and consent guidelines.

Set Expectations Around Risky Placements And Markets

Certain placements and regions carry higher click fraud risk. If you choose to invest in them, transparency matters.

A practical approach is to communicate a 10% variance buffer to clients or stakeholders. This acknowledges that temporary spikes may occur before credits are issued.

You should not ultimately pay for click fraud, but there may be short periods where spend looks inflated before reconciliation. Monitoring credit card billing closely is important to avoid overcharging during those windows.

Remember That Fraud Is Not Limited To Clicks

Some of the most damaging fraud never happens at the click level.

Account takeovers, My Client Center (MCC) compromises, and phishing attempts are real threats. Protect yourself by:

Only opening emails from trusted senders.

Verifying suspicious messages with peers or platform support.

Avoiding login links unless you are certain of their legitimacy.

A well‑run account can unravel quickly if access is compromised.

Final Thoughts

Click fraud is frustrating, but it is manageable. The key is separating perception from reality, understanding how platforms protect advertisers, and knowing when to take action.

If you found this helpful, I would love to hear from you. And as always, stay tuned for next month’s Ask the PPC.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal