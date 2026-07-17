Apple Maps Ads Ban Home Services, Crypto ATMs, Bail Bonds

Apple Maps ads haven’t officially launched yet, but advertisers now have a clearer view of who can participate.

The newly published Apple Advertising Services policy prohibits the broad category of home services businesses, including plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, and general contracting.

Apple hasn’t disclosed a launch date beyond “this summer” in the U.S. and Canada, but the published documentation and Maps-specific ad policies suggest the rollout is getting close.

Here’s what’s changing, why it matters for local advertisers, and what to watch before launch.

Apple Adds New Policies For Maps Advertisers

Apple’s updated advertising policy took effect on July 14, 2026. It includes a new section covering ads that appear specifically within Apple Maps.

The most consequential change involves the broader category of home services.

Apple, per the time of its policy update, prohibits ads that directly or indirectly promote home services. Its policy specifically names the following categories:

Plumbing

Electrical

Locksmith

HVAC

Pest control

Roofing

General Contractors

The wording leaves Apple room to prohibit additional businesses that fall under the broader home services category. Therefore, advertisers should not treat the seven examples as a complete eligibility list.

Apple also prohibits ads for bail bonds and cryptocurrency ATMs. Medical services are not automatically prohibited, but Apple will evaluate those advertisers individually.

These rules sit alongside Apple’s broader advertising policies covering its first-party platforms. Those policies prohibit deceptive claims, political advertising, weapons, controlled substances, defamatory content, and several other sensitive categories.

In my opinion, the home services restriction stands out because it excludes a large group of legitimate local businesses. Many depend heavily on search advertising to generate calls and appointment requests.

Apple hasn’t explained why it excluded the entire category. However, home services often require more verification than businesses with customer-facing locations. Licensing requirements can vary by service, state, province, and municipality.

Some categories have also faced persistent lead-quality and impersonation problems across local advertising platforms.

Instead of building those verification systems before launch, Apple appears to have removed the categories from its initial advertiser pool. That is more of an inference based on the policy, since Apple hasn’t publicly confirmed its reasoning.

How Apple Maps Ads Will Appear

PPC managers familiar with Apple Search Ads should expect a different product. Apple Maps ads promote physical business locations rather than App Store listings.

Apple Maps Ads aren’t managed in the Apple Ads interface, but rather in the earlier announced Apple Business platform.

According to Apple’s Maps advertising page, ads will reach people while they search for nearby businesses and decide where to go. Users can call the business, request directions, place an order, or take another available action from the listing.

The page also previewed a promoted pin marked by a blue ring. Ads within the Suggested Places list will carry an ad label. Apple reportedly plans to show only one ad within a user’s Maps search results, according to TechCrunch.

That limited inventory could make the placement prominent without filling the Maps interface with sponsored results.

Apple says advertisers will control their spending and can start or stop campaigns at any time. However, it hasn’t published complete details about bidding, campaign structure, reporting, or optimization controls.

To be eligible, advertisers need to claim their business location, and it’s recommended to upload accurate photos of the location. Apple says Maps ads will initially support businesses in the United States and Canada.

Apple has emphasized privacy throughout the announcement. It says ad interactions and location activity will not connect to a user’s Apple account. Personal data remains on the device and is not collected, stored, or shared by Apple Ads.

How Apple’s Approach Differs From Google Maps Ads

Google currently provides a much broader path for service businesses to reach local customers.

Google Maps ads can promote businesses with physical locations or defined service areas. Eligible ads may appear as promoted pins, search results, or suggested results within Maps.

Advertisers typically access this inventory through Search or Performance Max campaigns using location assets. Google does not currently let advertisers purchase Google Maps inventory as a completely separate placement.

Google also operates Local Services Ads, a distinct lead-generation product that covers many home services categories. Eligible businesses include plumbers, electricians, roofers, pest control companies, HVAC providers, carpenters, and remodeling services.

Those advertisers can appear prominently when consumers search for nearby providers. They generally pay for leads rather than standard ad clicks.

Google requires businesses to complete a screening and verification process before fully participating. Depending on the category, that process may include:

Business registration checks

License verification

Insurance verification

Background checks

Minimum review requirements

Apple isn’t taking on that operational burden during its initial rollout. Its Maps product currently favors businesses that customers visit, including restaurants, stores, coffee shops, and similar locations.

Google supports both sides of local intent. It can advertise a restaurant someone plans to visit and a plumber who travels to someone’s home.

Apple’s current policy primarily supports the first scenario.

The platforms also differ in available ad volume and formats. Google can show local ads across Maps, Search, and Waze through several campaign types. Apple plans a more limited Maps experience with one sponsored result.

For advertisers, this means Apple Maps ads should not be treated as a direct replacement for Google’s local advertising products. The audience intent may overlap, but category access and campaign opportunities will differ considerably.

What This Means For Advertisers

Depending on the vertical you’re in, next steps and outcomes will vary.

For the currently excluded verticals listed above, it’s still a good idea to claim your business and optimize your local listing on Apple Maps. Just because it’s not eligible for Apple Maps ads now, does not mean it won’t in the future.

That means budget for those accounts stays concentrated on Google Local Services Ads and Google Business Profile, at least for now.

Businesses with mixed offerings need a closer policy review. Apple may evaluate the promoted service, not only the advertiser’s primary category.

Eligible local businesses can take several steps before Maps ads launch:

Claim and verify each Apple Maps location

Review business names, categories, addresses, hours, and contact details

Upload current images that accurately represent each location

Confirm which locations can support calls, directions, orders, or other customer actions

Establish baseline performance for those actions before adding paid traffic

The single-ad format could provide strong visibility, but it may also restrict impression volume. Smaller markets and specialized categories may see fewer opportunities.

Early tests should use controlled budgets and clear success criteria. Advertisers can then compare Apple Maps actions against comparable local results from Google.

However, teams shouldn’t blindly apply Google benchmarks without context. Google offers more inventory, campaign types, and historical optimization data.

Apple Begins With A Smaller Advertiser Pool

Apple has defined who can advertise, but PPC teams still need the campaign details required to evaluate the opportunity.

Bidding controls, targeting options, reporting, attribution, and available conversion actions will determine how Apple Maps ads fit within local media plans. Advertisers will also need enough data to compare traffic quality with Google’s local ad formats.

Until Apple provides those details, eligible businesses can prepare their locations without committing significant budget. We’ll update this article as Apple confirms launch timing and releases additional campaign guidance.

Featured image: Hanna Shkurko / Shutterstock