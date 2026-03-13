Starting Or Steering The Wave

I wrote a LinkedIn post on this very topic a while ago, and people seemed, at least, reasonably interested. So I thought I’d expand on it a little.

It is, IMO, a very good way of framing how you can generate real value from trends.

The value of our traditional (if we’re being fair, beige) utility content is on the way out. We had a good run, but the 2,000-word “What time is X” posts are, thankfully, done with.

Or at least should be.

We’re entering an era of SEO where we have to be better at marketing, where we have to think more critically about the value of our content and how it will be found.

TL;DR

If you’re the first on the scene, cover the story effectively and quickly. Start the wave. Assess whether covering a trend with a straight news line is enough, or whether you should be “steering” the demand. Evergreen content isn’t dead by any means, but it requires more effort. You should be looking to create demand for your content and for your brand (personal or otherwise) by using this method.

Value Is Not What It Was

It’s fair to say the value we were able to generate a few years ago is dwindling. Particularly for more informational or comparison-type queries.

As of December 2025, AI Overviews reduce the organic click-through rate for position one content by 58%

If you’re still targeting queries easily answered and synthesized by AI platforms and content with no unique value or offering, you’re probably doomed.

But, Google Zero is a load of old rubbish.

It is still the biggest and most valuable platform for a huge percentage of brands. Well, in terms of direct value. People may not discover you via search, but when they come for you, you’d better be ready.

You’d better be doing something really good and different. Something with a bit of pizzazz.

Is Evergreen Content Doomed?

No. It just needs an overhaul. None of us needs to see another ultimate guide unless the creator(s) go the extra mile.

Does the extra effort still generate value? Real revenue?

I’ve seen some brilliant pieces of work recently where publishers have invested time and effort into creating something stand-out.

Real, legitimate experts. Video. User engagement. Creating something that gets people coming back. Using the opinions of bona fide experts. Evergreen lifestyle content taken to a level very few people are able to operate at.

However, straight explainers are, broadly, a difficult sell. I’m not sure they’ve been a great idea for audiences for some time, but there you are. Unless you’re creating something better than what’s out there, I’d really consider it.

These FAQ-type pieces may have done numbers a couple of years ago, but we can and should do better. They can be massively upgraded with a bit of unique imagery. Data. Video. Something that can add value on and off-site. Something that humanizes your brand and the people within it.

The majority of people still need a jumping-off point into complex topics. Global conflicts (of which there are a lot) still need some fundamental analysis to help people understand what’s really going on.

Capturing The Wave Of Demand

This is all about understanding the current state of play. If you aren’t first on the scene with something breaking, you need to be cannier.

As far as I see it, you have three options:

You start the wave. Your competitors haven’t cottoned onto this emerging “trend,” and you can be the early bird. You steer the wave. Stories have been published on the topic. In a news sense, the basics have been covered, but the story could still be spun. You can create a new angle. The wave has crashed. Demand has begun to stall. Drop even. This is the point to figure out whether you can still add (and generate) any value.

In all of these scenarios, it’s still better to be right than first.

In this scenario, there are a few things you need:

Google Trends. Glimpse (there’s a free version, too). Some vague level of critical thinking.

For those of you concerned, I think two of the three are probably fine.

You can also add in either Keywords Everywhere’s new emerging trends tool (free) or Exploding Topics (I think there’s also a free version). These are great for understanding the long-term demand for a category or keyword as opposed to the near-real-time view you get from Google Trends.

Glimpse integrates directly with Google Trends and while it has its limitations, it’s really useful to see search volume in the platforms. Ditto Keywords Everywhere. Not sponsored, just useful tools.

A Practical Example

Alright, let’s see how I would actually do this. Let’s use everyone’s favourite rage baiting, cigar stubbing person as an example.

Joey Barton is currently trending because he’s been arrested again. Again. Over the last four hours, the trend has skyrocketed, and the straight story has been covered by multiple, very large outlets.

There’s a Top Stories box. The demand is high. But now the story has been covered, it’s not about starting the wave. It’s about steering it. Understanding whether there’s value in your version of the story.

Will your audience care?

In this scenario, I would think of stories like:

Joey Barton’s history of arrests in images.

Analysis: Joey Barton’s criminal record makes for grim reading.

Why giving thugs like Joey Barton a voice is dangerous for our society.

An interview with someone who knows the real Barton (not the headline).

All of these stories take advantage of the trend. They could and should still do well in search and Discover. Crucially, they are different. They position you as a leader of sorts. They are news-adjacent.

If you’re a paywalled publisher, this is critical to future success.

If your audience is interested and you should cover it, you can still create a straight news story. I’d still try to establish some level of information gain, but if you should cover it, then you should cover it. If you think the story and interest has peaked, will this story positively matter to your bottom line?

Why This Matters Now

Google is a navigational engine. That means people need to search for you, your brand, and/or your services. With informational content harder to generate a click from, we work smarter than years gone by.

So, you’ve got to get out there and create the demand.

Figure out what your moat is.

Put your stuff out there.

Fail in public (it’s not that bad).

Try new things, experiment.

Build relationships with people in the industry (people will share your content, as long as it’s not rubbish).

Stand out.

This is, broadly, how tech companies work. Hook you in and shut up shop when you need them.

An Excellent Ahrefs Example

The Ahrefs team shared a very good example of this. They created demand.

Our ability to do well as marketers and SEOs will rely on this skillset more and more over the next few years.

They saw AI Overviews were trending. Big news.

So, Ahrefs created news-adjacent content around them. They used their incredible moat (big data) to create demand for the topic.

But they didn’t stop there. They pushed it out there. They have built personal brands that have a halo effect on the entire company. Tim Soulo, Ryan Law, Louise Linehan, et al. I don’t pay attention to the main Ahrefs account(s), but I do follow and interact with these guys.

Then people started searching directly for their research. They have become a legitimate authority on the topic. In traditional search and AI platforms.

They steered a wave. They made it navigational. They became legitimate experts. Happy, halcyon days.

