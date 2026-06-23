Anthropic’s @Claude Enters Workplace As A Slack Channel Coworker

Anthropic announced Claude Tag, a new feature that enables users to assign various levels of assignments to Claude from inside Slack channels. Anthropic says Claude can use memory, scheduled tasks, and tool access to work on tasks that continue long after a single prompt ends.

@Claude Tagged Inside Slack Channels

Users can now tag @Claude inside a Slack channel and assign it tasks. Anthropic says this workflow is now a part of its own operations, sharing that 65% of its product team’s code is created by its internal version of Claude Tag.

That number does not say whether @Claude is replacing engineers but it does show that Anthropic is using @Claude for actual work.

Anthropic’s announcement explains:

“The same pattern is now spreading well beyond engineering—we’re tagging Claude to chase down product metrics and data, work through support tickets, or even help find the root cause of tricky bugs. We’re launching Claude Tag on Slack, since it’s a natural home for collaborative work between teams and AI, and where much of Anthropic’s day-to-day work already happens. It’s available today in beta for Claude Enterprise and Team customers. Our goal is to expand where it’s available more widely, so that teams can tag @Claude in the many other places they work.”

Claude Remembers What Happened In Slack Channels

Anthropic says it’s starting with Slack where @Claude can be added as a team member that employees can tag and assign tasks to complete. @Claude can remember information from the Slack channels its been invited to and use the tools it’s been granted access. Anthropic’s announcement claims that @Claude can build context about the work the longer it is in the Slack channel which means it won’t need to have tasks repeatedly explained.

What Businesses Can Actually Do With Claude Tag

Anthropic says Claude Tag can work across Slack channels, data sources, and code repositories. Administrators control what tools Claude can access, and set spend limits.

Takeaway

Claude Tag is an example of AI agents becoming a part of the workplace as assistants that help employees, not as replacements for them. The longer they work the better they’re supposed to become at that work. That might sound scary for some workers so it will be interesting to see how @Claude is accepted within the workplace.

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