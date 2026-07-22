Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Watch A Video And Learn Your Job

Anthropic announced that users on its paid plans can now teach Claude Cowork a skill by recording a walkthrough of a task, which Claude can then use to create a skill that it can subsequently use to complete the same task. It’s called Record a Skill.

Anthropic tweeted:

“New in Claude Cowork: teach Claude a skill. Record your screen while you do a task, talk through it as you go, and Claude turns it into a skill it can run again. Find it under Record a skill in the + menu of the Claude desktop app. Available on Pro, Max, and Team plans.”

Screenshot Of Anthropic Claude Record A Skill

Also Available On OpenAI Codex

The ability to record a skill has been available for OpenAI Codex users since June 18. Known as Record and Replay, it’s available only to Apple Mac users and excludes users in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It’s not known when it will be available for Windows users.

Response To Anthropic’s Announcement

Several people who read the announcement felt threatened by it, commenting that it’s a way to quickly lose your job.

@alfredversa tweeted:

“This has to be the easiest way to be replaced and lose your job man.”

Several others used the announcement to complain that their accounts had reached their limits, preventing them from actually trying out the new feature.

Anthropic’s Teach A Skill Feature

It may very well be that the record a skill function may lead to job losses. Some may argue that if a job can be fully automated with zero humans in the loop then the job may not have needed a human to begin with. A counterargument can be made that a person’s skill and experience is what makes a difference in the output regardless if there’s an AI in the loop.

Which is it then? Is Anthropic’s new feature something good and a timesaver or maybe not so much?