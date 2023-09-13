Amazon Launches Generative AI Tool To Generate Listing Content

Amazon has taken a significant step forward in simplifying the lives of its sellers by employing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to generate listing content.

Initially spotted in August, Amazon showcased the new generative AI capabilities designed to assist sellers in crafting more compelling and detailed product listings at the Amazon Accelerate event.

Creating compelling product titles, bullet points, and descriptions has traditionally been a cumbersome task for sellers.

The newly revealed technology aims to eliminate this hurdle. Using large language models (LLMs), Amazon’s generative AI tool could help sellers build comprehensive and engaging product descriptions.

The process is remarkably straightforward. Sellers only need to supply a brief description or a few keywords about the product. Amazon’s AI generates high-quality, detailed content for the seller’s review.

If satisfied, sellers can directly upload this content to their product listings.

The following video offers a quick demonstration of how the generate listing content feature works.

The feature should help sellers save time and create higher quality and consistency in listings, thereby enhancing the customer’s shopping experience.

Robert Tekiela, vice president of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems, expressed excitement about the developments in the announcement post.

“With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency. Our models learn to infer product information through the diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning that they learn. For example, they can infer a table is round if specifications list a diameter or infer the collar style of a shirt from its image.”

This isn’t Amazon’s first use of generative AI to enrich product listings. The latest AI tool for sellers is expected to improve product listing quality, optimization, and conversion rates.

Early feedback from sellers who have tested the new capabilities is overwhelmingly positive. However, users should review content from any generative AI tool to ensure accuracy.

Many already utilize AI-generated content, testing the technology’s efficiency and effectiveness. Amazon believes this is merely the beginning and plans to integrate AI further to improve the seller experience.

Featured image: Koshiro K/Shutterstock