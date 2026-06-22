A German Court Made Google Liable For What Its AI Says About You

The AI answer about your business is the platform’s own speech now. A German court has now said so, and it changes who is liable when the answer is wrong. The lawsuit itself is the smaller story. The bigger one is what an answer engine does once it can be held responsible for what it says.

The Munich Court Ruled The AI Overview Is Google’s Own Content

The Regional Court of Munich issued a temporary injunction on May 28, 2026 (case 26 O 869/26) barring Google from repeating false statements its AI Overview had made about two local publishers. The overview had tied them to scams and subscription traps, drawing connections that appeared in none of the sources it cited.

The court treated the AI Overview as Google’s own content rather than a list of search results. In its words, the overview produces “independent, new, and substantive statements” by evaluating and combining sources, so the liability protections that cover an ordinary results page do not apply. It rejected Google’s argument that users should fact-check the answer themselves. If the machine writes the sentence, the machine’s owner stands behind it.

Search engines have always surfaced wrong pages, and the law has long protected them for it. The court treated the AI Overview as different in kind. It manufactured a wrong claim, stitching fragments from several sources into a sentence none of them contained, and that manufacturing is what the court called authorship. It is the same recombination that makes AI answers useful: The engine takes your page and rewrites it into something new, then presents that as the answer. A court has now looked at the output of that process and called it authored speech, with a liability attached.

The scope here is narrow. This is one regional court, a temporary injunction, decided under European liability doctrine, and a U.S. court working from different speech and intermediary rules could land somewhere else. In the U.S., the instinct runs the other way, toward treating the platform as an immune intermediary. That instinct was built for an era of links and lists, before a machine started writing the sentence itself. It points a direction more than it settles one. That direction lands next to a finding from a week earlier, that being named by an AI does not mean being believed by it. Together, the two make the shape clear. The way an AI answer represents your business is a trust problem and an accountability problem at the same time.

Liability Makes The Answer Engine Cautious

An answer engine that can be held responsible for what it says about a business has every incentive to hedge, to soften, or to leave out a brand it cannot verify. That is the second-order effect of the ruling, and it matters more than any single case. If the answer is the platform’s own speech, the rational response is not to suddenly become accurate. It is to become careful.

The businesses it can stand behind, the ones with a consistent, unambiguous, machine-readable identity it can ground its claims against, become the safe ones to name. The fuzzy ones become a risk to mention at all.

I do not know that it plays out this cleanly, and no platform has announced anything like it. But the incentive only points one way. Liability makes a system cautious, and a cautious system surfaces what it can defend. You can already see the early shape of it. Ask an AI about a small or contested business and watch how often it hedges, defers to an official source, or declines to characterize the company at all. Liability hardens that reflex from a courtesy into a rule. That turns machine-readable identity from a citation tactic into something closer to table stakes. The question stops being “how do I get the AI to quote me correctly” and becomes “am I a business the AI is confident enough about to name at all.”

An Ambiguous Business Is A Risk To Mention

Most businesses give a machine at least one reason to doubt them. Your name resolves to two or three different legal entities across your homepage, your profiles, and your old press coverage, and nothing tells the model which is canonical. Your founder’s title says one thing on your About page and another in an interview the model still trusts. Your product does something specific, but the only place that is stated plainly is inside an image or a PDF the parser skips. Your category is obvious to a human reading the page and ambiguous to a machine reading the markup, because the page never says, in words a parser can lift, what the thing actually is.

None of that is a content problem in the way the last decade trained you to think about content. It is an identity problem. The model is declining to make a claim it cannot source cleanly, the way a careful editor strikes a sentence the reporter cannot stand up. This is why piling on more content keeps failing as an AI-visibility strategy. Volume does not resolve ambiguity. A business with ten thousand words and three conflicting descriptions of itself is harder to verify than a business whose homepage states the same true thing every way a machine reads it. The first looks busy to a person and unreliable to a parser. The second looks plain to a person and citable to a machine.

Audit What The AI Says About You, Then Fix The Facts

You do not need a lawyer for this. You need to be the business the answer engine is sure about.

Start by reading what the AI already says about you. Run your brand, your products, and your category through the engines your customers actually use, and read the answers the way a stranger would. Check the specific things a liability-wary engine will check: does it state your category correctly, attribute the right products, name the right people, and avoid associations that are not yours. Do it across engines, because they will not agree, and the spread between them is your audit. Most businesses have never done this once.

Then fix the facts the machine grounds on. Define the entity clearly. Add Organization markup that states who you are, what you do, and how to confirm it. Keep your identity consistent across the properties models read, so the engine never has to choose between two versions of you. This is the Identity layer of Machine-First Architecture, the part of the work that makes a business legible to a machine before it ever has to like you. The cost of getting it wrong went up with this ruling. Not by much, because it’s still regional, but it’s not nothing.

Then make it a habit, not a one-time audit. Your facts drift, the web around you changes, and the models retrain. The businesses that stay verifiable are the ones that check what the answer says about them on a schedule, the way they would check their own analytics.

The lawsuits will be rare and bound to their jurisdictions. The consequence that matters is slower and structural. When the answer carries risk, the engine gets careful, and a careful engine surfaces the businesses it can stand behind. Make yours one of them.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

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