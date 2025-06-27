YouTube Tests AI Features To Improve Search & Discovery

YouTube is rolling out two AI-driven features designed to enhance content discovery and deepen user engagement.

The experimental tools include an AI-powered search results carousel for Premium users and a conversational AI assistant now expanding to some non-Premium accounts in the U.S.

AI Search Results Carousel (Premium Only)

Premium subscribers in the U.S. can now access an AI-generated search results carousel for select query types.

The carousel surfaces curated video suggestions along with brief topic descriptions, helping users explore subjects more efficiently.

For example, searching for “best noise canceling headphones” might trigger a carousel like the one you see below:

This experimental feature:

Supports English-language videos

Focuses on shopping, travel, and local activities

Is available on iOS and Android

Will run through July 30

Conversational AI Assistant Expands

YouTube’s conversational AI tool, previously available only to Premium users, is now being tested with select non-Premium accounts in the U.S.

The tool allows users to:

Ask questions about the video they’re watching

Get recommendations

Quiz themselves on key concepts in educational videos

Implications for Creators and Marketers

Videos related to shopping, travel, or local activities may benefit from prominent placement in AI-curated carousels.

The focus on commercially relevant search types aligns with content that often drives conversions, making this a potentially valuable for affiliate marketers and small businesses.

While promising, both tools are being deployed with restrictions. The carousel is exclusive to Premium members and only supports a narrow range of queries. The conversational tool remains in limited testing with no timeline for wider release.

These limitations suggest that YouTube is still in the data-gathering phase, evaluating how users interact with AI-generated suggestions and whether these tools improve search satisfaction.

Looking Ahead

As YouTube experiments with AI in discovery and learning, creators should focus on producing content that is topically rich and well-structured, especially in categories such as shopping and travel.

Expect further refinements as YouTube incorporates user feedback ahead of potential broader adoption.