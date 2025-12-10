YouTube Adds Comments To Shorts Ads, Expands To Mobile Web

YouTube is adding comment sections to Shorts ads, enabling creator links to brand websites, and expanding ad delivery to mobile web browsers.

The updates arrive as YouTube positions Shorts as an advertising surface for holiday campaigns.

What’s New

The changes affect how Shorts ads appear and where they can reach viewers.

Comments On Shorts Ads

Eligible Shorts ads can now display comment sections. The feature matches the interactive experience viewers get with organic Shorts content.

There’s a requirement for eligibility: the advertiser’s YouTube channel must be linked to their Google Ads or DV360 account. Comment moderation follows the same controls available in YouTube Studio.

Creator Links For Branded Content

Shorts creators working with brands can now link directly to the brand’s website from their content. Viewers who tap the link go directly to the advertiser’s site.

Mobile Web Expansion

Shorts ads now serve on mobile web browsers, not just the YouTube mobile app. This extends Shorts ad delivery to viewers who access YouTube through browsers on their phones rather than the native app.

The format already runs across mobile app, desktop, and connected TV.

Why This Matters

Comments give advertisers a new engagement surface that organic Shorts already have, while the creator linking option adds a direct path from branded content to a webpage.

The mobile web expansion increases where Shorts ads can appear, as viewers on mobile browsers can now see them.

Looking Ahead

YouTube cited Kantar research showing Creator Ads on Shorts increase purchase intent by 8.8% and drive 2.9x more consumer spending intent compared to competitors.

Technical specs are consistent with existing Shorts ad requirements: vertical video recommended, videos can run up to 3 minutes but only the first 60 seconds play in the Shorts feed, and videos under 60 seconds are recommended to match typical viewing behavior.