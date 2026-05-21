WordPress 7.0 Is A Winner: Here’s What You Need To Know

WordPress released version 7.0, codenamed Armstrong, bringing changes that make it easier for users and developers to control the look and user experience of websites, and a refresh of the admin page that makes the entire CMS behave more like modern publishing software.

WordPress 7.0’s AI integration may grab a significant amount of attention at the risk of overshadowing the other features. There’s a lot to unpack with this release, including greater control over design, improved security, and an updated user experience. Here are the highlights.

WordPress 7.0 Refreshes The Admin Experience

WordPress 7.0 gives the admin dashboard a user interface refresh with the new Modern admin theme. The update improves many parts of the admin area, including admin headers, the Customizer, the color scheme picker, script loader, various user functions, and multisite user signup screens.

The Modern admin theme brings a cleaner visual system that gives the dashboard a more unified interface:

A refreshed color palette

Higher-contrast styling

Updated typography

Updated admin header styling

Updated Customizer styling

Refreshed multisite signup screens

Updated color scheme picker

Styling updates across user functions

View Transitions

WordPress 7.0 also adds View Transitions to the admin area, creating smoother transitions between supported admin screens as users navigate wp-admin. The feature is designed to make dashboard navigation feel smoother while still respecting system-level reduced-motion settings.

Command Palette Icon

This release adds a Command Palette icon to the upper admin bar. The icon displays ⌘K or Ctrl+K and opens the command palette when clicked, giving logged-in users faster access to tools from anywhere in the dashboard.

Font Library Management Screen

The Font Library also gets its own management screen. Fonts can now be uploaded, installed, and managed from a dedicated place in the dashboard, including for block, hybrid, and classic themes.

Visual Revisions

WordPress 7.0 also improves revision review inside the editor. Visual Revisions add insight into post or page edit history by letting users visually compare two revision versions directly in the Editor using a slider bar to switch between them. The document inspector shows a summary of changes, with color indicators and change sizes for each location, and jumps to that specific location on the page when clicked.

Site Owners Gain More Control Over Mobile Navigation

WordPress 7.0 makes mobile navigation more flexible by letting site owners customize hamburger menu overlays in the Site Editor. Instead of relying on a fixed overlay design, users can build mobile menu overlays with blocks and patterns.

That change gives site owners control over the structure and design of mobile navigation. The overlay can include custom layouts, content, and a dedicated close button that can be placed and styled within the design.

The feature also gives theme developers a new way to package mobile navigation experiences. Themes can include default overlay templates and overlay patterns so users can start with a designed mobile menu instead of building one from scratch.

Responsive Editing Moves Further Into Core

WordPress 7.0 adds more responsive design controls directly into the editor. Editors can now decide whether specific blocks appear or remain hidden on different device types.

That means a block can be shown on desktop and hidden on mobile without requiring a separate workaround or custom code. WordPress also shows visibility indicators in List View, making it easier to see which blocks have device-specific rules applied.

The release also expands breakpoint control, including support for different styling at different screen sizes. That moves responsive editing closer to the normal publishing workflow instead of treating it as a developer-only layer.

WordPress 7.0 Expands Native Design Tools

WordPress 7.0 adds several design-focused features across the block editor. The release includes new Heading, Icons, and Breadcrumbs blocks, along with lightbox support for Gallery blocks and dynamic URL support for Navigation Link blocks.

Layout And Typography Control

The update also expands layout and typography controls. WordPress 7.0 adds support for text indentation, text columns, width and height controls, dimension presets, and aspect ratios for wide and full images.

Block-Level Custom CSS

Block-level custom CSS is another significant addition. Instead of applying custom CSS only at a broader theme or site level, users can target individual blocks from inside the editing experience. That gives advanced users and developers more precise control without leaving the block-based workflow.

The new Breadcrumbs block brings site hierarchy into core. It can automatically show a page’s location within the site structure and can be used globally in areas such as a theme header. Developers also get filters to modify breadcrumb output, including taxonomy and term behavior.

Safer Defaults For User Registration

Security is improved with this release. A common sense change in version 7.0 is the removal of the Administrator and Editor roles from the default role selector in General Settings. That prevents sites from accidentally assigning powerful roles to newly registered users through a simple settings mistake.

Site Health will also alert site owners if one of those roles had previously been selected before the update. Developers can still modify the excluded roles through a filter, but the default WordPress behavior now removes the riskiest choices from the setting.

It’s Not Phase 4 But It’s A Winner

The original intent for WordPress 7.0 was to enter Phase Four of the WordPress roadmap with the introduction of real-time collaboration (RTC). But that feature needed more work and was dogged by questions of whether it was necessary.

AI integration into the CMS became the star of the show but the other new features deserve equal billing. Armstrong’s updates make the WordPress editing, publishing, and design environment more cohesive, giving the AI features a stronger foundation inside what may be the most consequential CMS release to date.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/visualroom